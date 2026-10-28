ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Administration Slams Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Over 'False' Claim

Srinagar: Following the claim by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk that liquor shops were coming up "in nook and corner" of the union territory, the Ladakh administration dismissed the claim, describing it as "false", "baseless" and 'totally imaginary".

Wangchuk, who is part of the Leh Apex Body that is engaged in talks with the Centre over the democratic body and constitutional safeguards, had claimed that women were protesting against the opening of liquor shops in the cold desert.

He repeated the claim on Wednesday evening and said the withdrawal of the "infamous liquor policy" was forced by protests from civil society and a week-long dharna sit-in by women's groups.

The Ladakh administration rejected the statement, saying they have withdrawn the new excise policy and cancelled the auction for opening of new wine shops. It said only one liquor outlet operates in the Union Territory.

The Ladakh administration said it notified the new excise policy 2026–27 on June 1 and withdrew it on August 26 following "feedback and suggestions received from people, social organisations".

The official said the proposal for opening wine shops was also withdrawn, and the auction notice under the new policy was also cancelled. It said that the old excise policy 2025-26 was restored, and only one liquor shop exists in the entire region.

According to the old excise policy, only two liquor shops in Leh were permitted. In ward no 6 in Leh, only one wine shop became operational following an auction on October 14, 2026, while no bid was received for ward no 4, Leh, hence no shop was opened.

"Consequently, as on date, only one liquor shop is operational in the entire Ladakh. Hence, the statement of Sonam Wangchuk that ‘liquor shops are being opened in every nook and corner of Ladakh’ is totally false and misleading,” it said.

It also said 50 restaurants with bars, including 38 in Leh, seven in Nubra, three in Zanskar, and two in Changthang, are operational in the Union Territory.