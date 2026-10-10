ETV Bharat / bharat

Lack Of Rainfall Results In Drought-like Conditions In Several Villages Along India-Pakistan Border In Rajasthan

Barmer: ​A lack of rainfall has created drought-like conditions in several villages along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan.

​The situation in the border district of Barmer in Western Rajasthan remains grave, with the impact felt in villages along the India-Pakistan border, including Sundra Rohidi, Bithoda, Virmiyan, Khabdala, Sarguwala, Kantal ka Paar, and Magra.

Water sources are drying up in Barmer. (ETV Bharat)

​The situation in Sundra village, which houses a population of around 2,500, is also alarming. On average, each household here rears eight to ten cows and between 200 and 1,000 sheep and goats.

Inadequate rainfall has reduced output from the farms and has worsened the fodder crisis for livestock. With traditional water sources beginning to dry, livestock owners face the daunting challenge of raising their animals.

Further, the sandy dunes of the Thar Desert that used to remain covered with greenery have turned barren, with parched land visible all across the landscape due to lack of rain.

Shortage of natural fodder has forced livestock owners to depend on market purchases. The rising fodder prices have placed an additional financial burden on families already grappling with economic hardships.

Shortage of fodder for cattle in Barmer due to drought-like situation. (ETV Bharat)

Livestock owners said that if the government does not make adequate arrangements for fodder, saving their animals will become difficult.