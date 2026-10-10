Lack Of Rainfall Results In Drought-like Conditions In Several Villages Along India-Pakistan Border In Rajasthan
Situation in Barmer in Western Rajasthan remains grave as livestock owners face fodder shortage and traditional water sources have dried up, reports Chhagan.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Barmer: A lack of rainfall has created drought-like conditions in several villages along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan.
The situation in the border district of Barmer in Western Rajasthan remains grave, with the impact felt in villages along the India-Pakistan border, including Sundra Rohidi, Bithoda, Virmiyan, Khabdala, Sarguwala, Kantal ka Paar, and Magra.
The situation in Sundra village, which houses a population of around 2,500, is also alarming. On average, each household here rears eight to ten cows and between 200 and 1,000 sheep and goats.
Inadequate rainfall has reduced output from the farms and has worsened the fodder crisis for livestock. With traditional water sources beginning to dry, livestock owners face the daunting challenge of raising their animals.
Further, the sandy dunes of the Thar Desert that used to remain covered with greenery have turned barren, with parched land visible all across the landscape due to lack of rain.
Shortage of natural fodder has forced livestock owners to depend on market purchases. The rising fodder prices have placed an additional financial burden on families already grappling with economic hardships.
Livestock owners said that if the government does not make adequate arrangements for fodder, saving their animals will become difficult.
Furthermore, due to the water shortage, livestock owners are forced to bring water from distant locations, which has incurred additional costs for tanker deliveries.
Villagers said they depend on the cattle for survival and have raised cows for milk to eke out a living. Local residents have pinned their hopes on immediate government relief.
Jagdish, a local farmer, said that the crop yields have been affected this season due to the lack of rains. “This situation is not confined to a single village. Many villages across the district are facing similar conditions,” said Jagdish.
He added that the absence of rain has lead to a severe water crisis. “The condition of livestock is dire. Water tankers have to be procured at high prices. We urge the government to make arrangements for fodder and water for the animals due to the drought-like conditions.”
Another farmer, Nimbaram, said that reduced crop yield has resulted in heavy losses. “This has caused significant losses to the farmers.”
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