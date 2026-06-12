ETV Bharat / bharat

'Lack Of Data Restricts Fiscal Assessments': Expert Panel Urges Better Panchayat Datasets For Governance

Representational Image | Election officials carries out a house-to-house visit in various panchayats in Saran in Bihar on July 11, 2025 ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: The Committee on Datasets for State Finance Commissions has highlighted the lack of panchayat-level data granularity as a key challenge affecting the effectiveness of State Finance Commissions (SFCs). Without sufficiently disaggregated data, SFCs face difficulties undertaking accurate and locally relevant fiscal assessments, which can adversely affect resource allocation decisions. The report on datasets for state finance commissions states that the committee has identified several systemic challenges affecting the functioning of SFCs. Foremost among these is the fragmentation of data across multiple departments, resulting in the absence of a unified and integrated database on local government finances, assets, and service delivery. Additionally, the lack of panchayat-level granularity in available datasets severely restricts the ability of SFCs to undertake accurate and context-specific fiscal assessments. Representational Image | People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the second phase of Himachal Pradesh Panchayat polls, in Shimla on May 28, 2026 (File/ANI) “These issues are compounded by capacity constraints at the local level, including the shortage of trained personnel for maintaining accounts and managing data systems. Furthermore, delays in the constitution and submission of SFC reports, along with the heterogeneity in their methodology and quality, have reduced their utility in informing fiscal policy and intergovernmental transfers,” it mentions.