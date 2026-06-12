'Lack Of Data Restricts Fiscal Assessments': Expert Panel Urges Better Panchayat Datasets For Governance
The committee recommends updated data for accurate fiscal assessments at panchayat level and identified several systemic challenges affecting the functioning finance commissions, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : June 12, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Committee on Datasets for State Finance Commissions has highlighted the lack of panchayat-level data granularity as a key challenge affecting the effectiveness of State Finance Commissions (SFCs). Without sufficiently disaggregated data, SFCs face difficulties undertaking accurate and locally relevant fiscal assessments, which can adversely affect resource allocation decisions.
The report on datasets for state finance commissions states that the committee has identified several systemic challenges affecting the functioning of SFCs. Foremost among these is the fragmentation of data across multiple departments, resulting in the absence of a unified and integrated database on local government finances, assets, and service delivery.
Additionally, the lack of panchayat-level granularity in available datasets severely restricts the ability of SFCs to undertake accurate and context-specific fiscal assessments.
“These issues are compounded by capacity constraints at the local level, including the shortage of trained personnel for maintaining accounts and managing data systems. Furthermore, delays in the constitution and submission of SFC reports, along with the heterogeneity in their methodology and quality, have reduced their utility in informing fiscal policy and intergovernmental transfers,” it mentions.
While several digital platforms and data sources – such as the eGramSwaraj portal, Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), CAG audit reports, and State budget documents – are in place and contribute significantly to data-driven governance, further strengthening can be achieved through enhanced data consistency and improved interoperability, it added.
To strengthen panchayat-level fiscal governance and planning, the Committee has proposed a comprehensive set of recommendations aimed at improving the availability, quality, and accessibility of local government data.
Highlighting the challenges arising from the lack of updated village-level data, Vikash Yadav, sarpanch of Haryana’s Chandu village, told ETV Bharat they face several difficulties because of outdated data. “For instance, there is a provision for appointing a sweeper in villages with a population of 1,000 or more. However, official records for our village still show a population of only 600, even though the actual population is much higher. As a result, the village remains ineligible for a sweeper and is deprived of this essential service,” he said.
He further pointed out that outdated records also affect fund allocation, as villages frequently receive inadequate financial resources when allocations are based on obsolete data rather than current demographic and developmental realities.
Gram Pradhan Jasvant Singh from Uttar Pradesh echoed similar concerns, saying that they have submitted several complaints regarding various issues but received no positive response so far. “Due to outdated data, villages are deprived of several benefits that they rightfully deserve,” he said.
Meanwhile, the panel highlighted some crucial points to be implemented to streamline the panchayat data, including strengthening panchayat-level fiscal information infrastructure, permanent SFC cells, standardisation of the accounting framework, a reporting framework for SFCs and Gram Panchayat-level data availability.
Also Read