ETV Bharat / bharat

'Lack Of Cohesion Between Departments': Supreme Court On Failure To Maintain Heritage Monuments In Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its discontent with various departments, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, for failing to properly maintain several heritage monuments in the national capital.

A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing a matter concerning the preservation and upkeep of some heritage monuments in Delhi.

The bench pointed at the "lack of cohesion" between different government bodies. The bench directed senior officials from various departments, including the secretary of the Union Ministry of Culture and the commissioner of the MCD, to appear before it on October 15. The bench noted that officers of the concerned departments had not understood the seriousness of the matter and had made the ministry a party respondent.

The bench took note of a report filed by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who is a court commissioner in the matter. "We find that there is an absolute lack of cohesion between various government bodies/ departments," said the bench.

"We are calling them to form a team for coordination," it added. The bench noted that drastic action, requiring strict orders, was necessary, but as a last indulgence, it refrained from passing any stringent order for the present.

Besides the secretary of the Ministry of Culture and the MCD commissioner, the bench also asked the director general (DG) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), secretary of the Department of Archaeology of the Delhi government and others to appear before it.