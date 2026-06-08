ETV Bharat / bharat

Lack Of AI Readiness Among Employees Is A Major Challenge: Study

The study highlighted a significant rise in AI-related job postings in India over the past two years. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: A joint study by NASSCOM and Indeed has revealed that the lack of Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness among the existing workforce, rather than a shortage of AI experts, has emerged as a major challenge.

It noted that employees are experiencing a sense of insecurity for not receiving formal AI skills training to keep pace with evolving technology, as industries are increasingly hiring based on candidates' AI skills and practical knowledge rather than their academic marks or grades.

The study, titled 'A Pivotal Turn in India's Talent: A Journey from Skills Gaps to Competitiveness', highlighted a significant rise in AI-related job postings in India over the past two years, noting that the figure climbed from 8.9% a year ago to 14% by January. Singapore leads in AI job postings, followed by India.

Rising Hiring

The study says not just large organisations, but small firms are also offering comparable salaries to individuals with AI skills. Salary increments for employees are increasingly linked to this skill set.

"There is growing demand for AI-related roles, skills, and certifications within the tech industry, and AI-based hiring is on the rise across various sectors. While AI-related jobs previously spanned 36 professional categories, that number has now risen to 55. Notably, the highest concentration is in Data Analytics, where 40.4% of job postings are related to AI technologies," it added.

The study calls for a positive attitude towards AI and suggests that measures such as transforming the workforce to be AI-ready and promoting AI education in academic institutions are essential.

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Despite the rising demand for AI capabilities, there is a shortage of skilled professionals, it noted. Industries face challenges due to a low volume of applications and a lack of required skills among those who apply. About 63% of employers surveyed believe that the number of AI-based jobs will increase significantly in the near future, it added.