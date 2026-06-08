Lack Of AI Readiness Among Employees Is A Major Challenge: Study
NASSCOM and Indeed highlighted that industries face challenges due to a low volume of applications and a lack of required skills among those who apply.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: A joint study by NASSCOM and Indeed has revealed that the lack of Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness among the existing workforce, rather than a shortage of AI experts, has emerged as a major challenge.
It noted that employees are experiencing a sense of insecurity for not receiving formal AI skills training to keep pace with evolving technology, as industries are increasingly hiring based on candidates' AI skills and practical knowledge rather than their academic marks or grades.
The study, titled 'A Pivotal Turn in India's Talent: A Journey from Skills Gaps to Competitiveness', highlighted a significant rise in AI-related job postings in India over the past two years, noting that the figure climbed from 8.9% a year ago to 14% by January. Singapore leads in AI job postings, followed by India.
Rising Hiring
The study says not just large organisations, but small firms are also offering comparable salaries to individuals with AI skills. Salary increments for employees are increasingly linked to this skill set.
"There is growing demand for AI-related roles, skills, and certifications within the tech industry, and AI-based hiring is on the rise across various sectors. While AI-related jobs previously spanned 36 professional categories, that number has now risen to 55. Notably, the highest concentration is in Data Analytics, where 40.4% of job postings are related to AI technologies," it added.
The study calls for a positive attitude towards AI and suggests that measures such as transforming the workforce to be AI-ready and promoting AI education in academic institutions are essential.
Shortage of Skilled Professionals
Despite the rising demand for AI capabilities, there is a shortage of skilled professionals, it noted. Industries face challenges due to a low volume of applications and a lack of required skills among those who apply. About 63% of employers surveyed believe that the number of AI-based jobs will increase significantly in the near future, it added.
The report states that while only 35% of employees are prepared to work with AI tools, the remaining 65% are unable to move forward, either due to an inability to acquire AI skills or a lack of confidence.
The study said AI skills are largely being acquired through informal and experiential methods, as 73% of employees are self-taught. However, these self-acquired skills often do not align with specific industry requirements.
"Formal training and certifications are necessary to overcome this situation. AI has created a significant sense of job insecurity among employees, as 42% of survey respondents are concerned about potential threats to their jobs. Industries, educational institutions, and policymakers must collaborate to address this issue and formulate strategies for AI-driven roles," the study notes.
It said the workforce needs to engage in continuous skill acquisition, employers must identify gaps in technical and professional skills of employees and take measures to bridge them, and a system should be established to enable everyone to acquire AI skills. "AI and digital literacy should be integrated into the curricula of all educational courses. Industries, educational institutions, and governments need to collaborate on research initiatives," the study noted.
Top Jobs in 2025
According to the study, AI engineering and development, AI operations and enablement, infrastructure and data systems, application developer, technical lead, principal software engineer, full-stack developer, AI developer, and AI/ML engineer were some of the top jobs in 2025.
In-Demand Industry Skills
Skills in cloud and infrastructure integration; GenAI, LLM, and prompt engineering; MLOps and deployment; and data analytics and visualisation are in demand by industries.
Also Read