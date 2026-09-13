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Lack Of AI Knowledge Could Leave Societies 'Weaponised,' Warns Malaysia PM

The Malaysian Prime Minister visited Keralam to meet prominent Sunni scholar and Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar after attending the BRICS 2026 summit in Delh ( PTI )

Kozhikode: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday called for greater expertise in artificial intelligence and modern technology, warning that societies lacking an understanding of AI risk being "weaponised" by foreign forces.

Ibrahim was speaking after receiving the first "Excellence Award" instituted by the Sheikh Abu Bakar Foundation at the Karanthur Markaz in Kunnamangalam here.

The Malaysian Prime Minister visited Keralam to meet prominent Sunni scholar and Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar after attending the BRICS 2026 summit in Delhi. This was the Malaysian leader's second meeting with Kanthapuram in four years in the state.

Addressing a gathering at Markaz, Ibrahim said scholars and societies must recognise the realities and challenges posed by modern technology, new sciences, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

"The scholars have to accept the new realities and the challenges of the present time. That includes our understanding of modern technology, new sciences, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence," he said.

PM Ibrahim said technological advancement should be accompanied by a strong value system.

He said knowledge and expertise in AI were essential as the technology rapidly transformed societies.

"Without knowledge, we will fail. Without understanding artificial intelligence, we will be colonised, and we'll become just weapons... weaponised by foreign forces to weaken our resolve," PM Ibrahim said.

Even leading figures in the technology sector, including AI pioneers and entrepreneur Elon Musk, had expressed concerns about the implications of artificial intelligence.

He said the challenge was two-fold -- acquiring knowledge and expertise in AI while ensuring that technological progress did not erode moral values.

"Our concern is: We need the knowledge. We need the expertise. But our concern is also the need to have it to protect our moral values," PM Ibrahim said.

He referred to a recent proposal at an Asian forum to discuss ways to embrace AI while ensuring that values and moral principles remained strong.

He also stressed on the importance of preserving cultural and intellectual heritage while embracing new technology and knowledge.

"Our problem is--we grab new technology, new knowledge, but we lose sight of our own heritage."

PM Ibrahim said Malaysia, a multi-racial country with Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus and people of other religious denominations, was committed to promoting humanity, mutual respect and friendship among different communities.

He also spoke about the importance of education, knowledge and translating principles into practice, saying merely discussing good governance, opposing corruption and advocating tolerance was not enough.

"The failure is to actualise and practice what we preach," he said.

Referring to Keralam's historical links with the Malaysia, the prime minister said the Malabar Coast had maintained profound historical ties with the Malay Archipelago.