Lack Of AI Knowledge Could Leave Societies 'Weaponised,' Warns Malaysia PM
The Malaysian PM visited Keralam to meet prominent Sunni scholar and Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar.
By PTI
Published : September 13, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Kozhikode: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday called for greater expertise in artificial intelligence and modern technology, warning that societies lacking an understanding of AI risk being "weaponised" by foreign forces.
Ibrahim was speaking after receiving the first "Excellence Award" instituted by the Sheikh Abu Bakar Foundation at the Karanthur Markaz in Kunnamangalam here.
The Malaysian Prime Minister visited Keralam to meet prominent Sunni scholar and Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar after attending the BRICS 2026 summit in Delhi. This was the Malaysian leader's second meeting with Kanthapuram in four years in the state.
Addressing a gathering at Markaz, Ibrahim said scholars and societies must recognise the realities and challenges posed by modern technology, new sciences, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.
"The scholars have to accept the new realities and the challenges of the present time. That includes our understanding of modern technology, new sciences, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence," he said.
PM Ibrahim said technological advancement should be accompanied by a strong value system.
He said knowledge and expertise in AI were essential as the technology rapidly transformed societies.
"Without knowledge, we will fail. Without understanding artificial intelligence, we will be colonised, and we'll become just weapons... weaponised by foreign forces to weaken our resolve," PM Ibrahim said.
Even leading figures in the technology sector, including AI pioneers and entrepreneur Elon Musk, had expressed concerns about the implications of artificial intelligence.
He said the challenge was two-fold -- acquiring knowledge and expertise in AI while ensuring that technological progress did not erode moral values.
"Our concern is: We need the knowledge. We need the expertise. But our concern is also the need to have it to protect our moral values," PM Ibrahim said.
He referred to a recent proposal at an Asian forum to discuss ways to embrace AI while ensuring that values and moral principles remained strong.
He also stressed on the importance of preserving cultural and intellectual heritage while embracing new technology and knowledge.
"Our problem is--we grab new technology, new knowledge, but we lose sight of our own heritage."
PM Ibrahim said Malaysia, a multi-racial country with Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus and people of other religious denominations, was committed to promoting humanity, mutual respect and friendship among different communities.
He also spoke about the importance of education, knowledge and translating principles into practice, saying merely discussing good governance, opposing corruption and advocating tolerance was not enough.
"The failure is to actualise and practice what we preach," he said.
Referring to Keralam's historical links with the Malaysia, the prime minister said the Malabar Coast had maintained profound historical ties with the Malay Archipelago.
He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating his visit to the southern state and said he would meet Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and his cabinet colleagues on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Malaysia.
Discussions would also be on strengthening ties between Keralam and Malaysia.
PM Ibrahim also praised the Keralam government officials and security personnel involved in his visit, noting that many of them belonged to different communities.
"The respect, kindness and working together" demonstrated during the visit showed the importance of cooperation, he said.
The PM was earlier received at Karipur airport in Malappuram district by state Agriculture Minister T Siddique on behalf of the state government, according to a statement issued by the district administration.
He later travelled by road to Karanthur Markaz in Kunnamangalam, the headquarters of the Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram.
At Markaz, PM Ibrahim was given a reception by scholars and held discussions with Kanthapuram.
"Had a fruitful interaction with YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, at Markazu Saquafathi Sunniyya, Kozhikode," Kanthapuram said in a Facebook post accompanying photographs of their meeting.
Ibrahim later attended a special reception at the Markaz Convention Centre attended by several scholars from the state.
During the function, Ibrahim and Kanthapuram walked to the stage holding hands, following which the latter led a prayer session with the Malaysian Prime Minister seated beside him.
Kanthapuram then presented Ibrahim with the first "Excellence Award" instituted by the Sheikh Abu Bakar Foundation.
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and PK Kunhalikutty also met Ibrahim at the event.
The Malaysian leader later visited the Madavoor C M Valiyaullahi Maqam, a prominent pilgrimage centre, along with Kanthapuram.
He is scheduled to return to Malaysia via the Maldives on Monday.
This is Ibrahim's second visit to Keralam to meet Kanthapuram. His first visit to Markaz was in September 2022, a few weeks before he became Malaysia's prime minister, organisers said.
The visit comes as Malaysia prepares for its next general election, expected in 2027.
The country has a sizeable Muslim population and a significant ethnic Tamil community.
The Malaysian government conferred the Hijra Award, its highest honour for religious scholars, on Kanthapuram in 2023.
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