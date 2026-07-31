Labourer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir; Another Injured
Security forces have rushed to the spot, and a massive search operation has been launched in the area.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST|
Updated : July 31, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
Kulgam: Two non-local labourers were on Friday shot at by terrorists at Kelam in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.
According to senior police officials, one of the injured succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital, while another is undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, security forces have rushed to the spot, and a massive search operation has been launched in the area.
The injured labourer is being treated at the Government Medical College, Anantnag.
On July 29, security forces had recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
According to sources, acting on intelligence received by J&K Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the 18th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation in the Tantripora-Sarsano garden area. “During the search, the security forces recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the area, which was taken into custody on the spot,” they said.
More to follow...