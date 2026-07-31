ETV Bharat / bharat

Labourer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir; Another Injured

A view outside the GMC in Anantnag where a labourer who was shot at terrorists is undergoing treatment ( ETV Bharat )

Kulgam: Two non-local labourers were on Friday shot at by terrorists at Kelam in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

According to senior police officials, one of the injured succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital, while another is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, security forces have rushed to the spot, and a massive search operation has been launched in the area.

The injured labourer is being treated at the Government Medical College, Anantnag.