ETV Bharat / bharat

L Murugan Explains Resignation, Says Aim Is to Strengthen BJP In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2029 Polls

Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan said that he would initiate appropriate civil and criminal legal proceedings against individuals spreading false and defamatory claims.. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Former Union Minister of State L Murugan has rejected speculation and what he described as defamatory remarks surrounding his resignation from the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rajya Sabha, asserting that his sole objective was to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s organisational base in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a detailed statement posted on his X account, Murugan said he had submitted his resignation on October 13, 2026, after obtaining PM Modi's approval. He clarified that the decision was intended to enable him to work full-time with party functionaries and cadres at the grassroots level.

Murugan, who held the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, said his immediate priority was to empower party workers at every level through training, awareness and organisational activities in preparation for the next general elections.

Condemning reports and comments circulating in print, digital and social media, Murugan described them as baseless, fabricated and politically motivated attempts to damage his reputation and create confusion among the public.

He said some people were unable to accept the responsibility he had taken up to strengthen the party organisation and were therefore spreading unwarranted allegations about his resignation.

Warning those responsible, Murugan said he would initiate appropriate civil and criminal legal proceedings against individuals spreading false and defamatory claims.

Credits Modi For Political Journey

Recalling his political journey, Murugan said his election to the Rajya Sabha twice and his opportunity to serve as a Union Minister of State reflected the confidence PM Modi had placed in him.

He described his five years in the Union government as the most significant period of his public life, saying his responsibilities in various ministries had broadened his understanding of the country and its people.

Murugan also highlighted Modi's personal interest in Tamil Nadu, recalling the Prime Minister's interventions on issues concerning the Chennai Metro project, expansion of facilities at the Thoothukudi port, highway projects and the redevelopment of 26 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

He also recalled Modi's visits to his Delhi residence on three occasions to participate in Pongal celebrations, describing the Prime Minister's appreciation of Tamil language, culture and civilisation as a source of pride for Tamils.

Murugan referred to the installation of the Sengol in Parliament and the Prime Minister's interest in the Thirukkural as examples of the recognition given to Tamil heritage.

Plans Statewide Grassroots Campaign