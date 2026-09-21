ETV Bharat / bharat

'Kya Hua Tera Vada': Congress' Dig At PM Modi On Rising Prices Of Food Items

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday criticised the Modi government over the soaring prices of food items, referencing the 1977 popular Bollywood song "Kya hua tera vada" and questioning the government's silence on inflation.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a media report stating that the rising costs of various food products, including pulses and cooking oil, have severely impacted household budgets.

In a post in Hindi, Ramesh remarked, "The skyrocketing prices of food items in the country have broken the back of the middle and poor classes." He added that daily essentials are becoming exceedingly expensive, making life difficult for ordinary people.

"In the past month, spice prices have surged by a massive 10% to 25%. Green cardamom has risen from 4000 rupees to 4400 rupees/kg, black cardamom from 2400 rupees to 2800 rupees/kg, and cumin has jumped from 360 rupees to 400 rupees/kg. Mace prices have shot up directly from 2500 rupees to 3000 rupees per kg.