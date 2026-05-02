Gujarat: Youth Arrested For Spreading ISIS Ideology In Kutch
Posts aimed to provoke people by promoting jihad, supporting violent acts like blasts and killings, and attempt to incite unrest against India’s unity and integrity.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Kutch: The West Kutch-Bhuj team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) has nabbed a youth who was spreading the ideology of the ISIS on social media and making posts that threatened the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.
The arrested accused has been identified as Fakirmamad Isha Gagda, 32. He is a resident of Lodai village in Bhuj taluka. According to the police, the accused used to upload provocative posts and videos by creating different accounts on Instagram and Facebook, promoting the ideology of ISIS.
The posts were aimed at provoking people by promoting jihad, supporting violent acts like blasts and killings, and attempting to incite unrest against India’s unity and integrity.
SOG officials arrested the accused after acting on specific information. Illegal content was found in his mobile phone during investigation. A case has been registered.
"It came to light that he was following the ideology of the terrorist organisation ISIS and also shared posts on social media that misled people into gathering for Islamic war, Khilafat and Jihad, thereby posing a threat to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India," a police release said.
This comes against the backdrop of recent arrests of two people over the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' module, involving RDX bomb-making plans and RSS-linked targeting in Gujarat. On April 21, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) announced that it had arrested two individuals in connection with an alleged online radicalisation and conspiracy case, in which discussions included references to "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and potential targeting of multiple groups, including RSS-linked individuals. The ATS said it has been continuously monitoring anti-national activity on social media and the internet through a combination of human intelligence and technical surveillance.
Acting on confidential information received by ATS, officers initiated an inquiry into Irfankhan Pathan, 22, a resident of Siddhpur in Patan district, who was allegedly in contact with individuals linked to extremist ideology. According to officials, Pathan was allegedly influenced by extremist ideology and, along with associates, had conspired to establish "Ghazwa-e-Hind" in India through an armed rebellion against the Centre.
The plan, as per the ATS officials, allegedly involved creating fear, mobilising individuals, and forming an organised group. They stated that Pathan was collecting weapons as well as preparing to manufacture bombs, and was attempting to motivate Muslims in India and abroad to engage in what officials described as 'jihad'. He was also allegedly in the process of forming a team for this purpose. (with agency inputs)
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