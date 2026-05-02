ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat: Youth Arrested For Spreading ISIS Ideology In Kutch

Kutch: The West Kutch-Bhuj team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) has nabbed a youth who was spreading the ideology of the ISIS on social media and making posts that threatened the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

The arrested accused has been identified as Fakirmamad Isha Gagda, 32. He is a resident of Lodai village in Bhuj taluka. According to the police, the accused used to upload provocative posts and videos by creating different accounts on Instagram and Facebook, promoting the ideology of ISIS.

The posts were aimed at provoking people by promoting jihad, supporting violent acts like blasts and killings, and attempting to incite unrest against India’s unity and integrity.

SOG officials arrested the accused after acting on specific information. Illegal content was found in his mobile phone during investigation. A case has been registered.