Uttar Pradesh: Kushinagar Buddhist Leader Bhadanta Gyaneshwar Mahasthavir Passes Away At 90

According to sources, Gyaneshwar Mahasthavir's body will be kept at his ashram in Kushinagar for 10 days, allowing people from India and abroad to pay their last respects. He played a crucial role in the development of Buddhism as the President of the Buddhist Monks' Association in Kushinagar and was actively involved in various religious and social activities, including notable literary contributions.

Kushinagar: The President of the Buddhist Monks' Association in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chief Abbot of the Myanmar Buddhist Temple, AB Bhadanta Gyaneshwar Mahasthavir, passed away on Friday morning at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. He was 90 years old. Bhadanta fell ill in October and was admitted to Medanta Hospital, where he underwent treatment for 20 days before his death at approximately 4:50 AM.

Gyaneshwar Mahasthavir was the first Indian to receive Myanmar's highest religious honour, the Abhidhajja Maharatha Guru. It was awarded to him by the Myanmar government in 2021. He authored numerous articles and books related to Buddhism and the development of Kushinagar, with his most recognised work being 'Bhadanta Gyaneshwar Mahasthavir: Jeevan aur Krititva.'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expressed grief over the death of the Buddhist leader. Mayawati posted on X, "The Most Revered Bodhisattva Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's Dhamma Diksha Guru, the Worshipped Bhadanta Chandramani Mahasthavir's most worthy successor, the Worshipped Bhadanta Gyaneshwar Mahasthavir Ji, President of the Kushinagar Bhikkhu Sangh, has passed away today at the age of nearly 90. Immense grief and sorrow prevail among his followers spread across the country and abroad."

"The passing away of Bhadanta Gyaneshwar Ji is an irreparable loss not only for the Buddhist world but also for human society. Bhadanta Gyaneshwar Mahasthavir Ji's contributions in the social, religious, educational, and cultural fields are exemplary. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him on behalf of myself and my party," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

