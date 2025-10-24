ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 20 Feared Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Hyderabad - Bengaluru Highway

Kaveri Travels bus engulfed in flames ( ETV Bharat )

Kurnool: Over 20 passengers are feared dead as a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh after colliding with a bike in the early hours of Friday, police said. According to police, a Kaveri Travels private bus, which had left Hyderabad at 10.30 pm, was struck from behind by a two-wheeler at approximately 3:30 am on National Highway 44 in Chinnatekur, a suburb of Kurnool. The bike went under the bus and hit the fuel tank, causing a fire to break out, and the entire bus was engulfed in flames. As the fire spread throughout the bus, the passengers, who were in deep sleep, woke up, and some came out screaming; many were trapped in the fire. Some of the passengers broke the emergency door of the bus and jumped out.