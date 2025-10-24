Over 20 Feared Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Hyderabad - Bengaluru Highway
A Kaveri Travels bus going from Hyderabad to Bangalore caught fire on National Highway 44 in Chinnatekur, a suburb of Kurnool.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:15 AM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2025 at 7:54 AM IST
Kurnool: Over 20 passengers are feared dead as a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh after colliding with a bike in the early hours of Friday, police said.
According to police, a Kaveri Travels private bus, which had left Hyderabad at 10.30 pm, was struck from behind by a two-wheeler at approximately 3:30 am on National Highway 44 in Chinnatekur, a suburb of Kurnool. The bike went under the bus and hit the fuel tank, causing a fire to break out, and the entire bus was engulfed in flames.
I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and…— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 24, 2025
As the fire spread throughout the bus, the passengers, who were in deep sleep, woke up, and some came out screaming; many were trapped in the fire. Some of the passengers broke the emergency door of the bus and jumped out.
According to DIG Koya Praveen, there were a total of 41 people in the bus. Out of them, 39 were adults and two were small children. He said that 11 bodies have been recovered so far, and the process of identifying them is ongoing. He said that 19 safe people have been identified, many of whom are receiving treatment in the hospital. Most of the passengers were from Hyderabad city.
Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. The injured were taken to Kurnool General Hospital. The bus was completely burnt in the tragedy. Heavy rain in the area where the accident occurred hindered rescue operations.
The police officer added that the main driver of the bus is missing. They have taken another driver into custody. The bus drivers have been identified as Shivanarayana and Lakshmaiah. A full investigation into the incident is underway. The condition of the bike rider is also reported to be critical.
Andhra CM Expresses Grief
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the horrific accident. He issued orders to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and provide adequate financial assistance to the families of the deceased.
Also read