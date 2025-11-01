ETV Bharat / bharat

Kurnool Bus Fire: Transport Department Exposes Major Safety Violations By Operator

An image of burnt bus that caught fire at Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool. ( IANS )

Kurnool: Days after the tragic bus fire accident killed 19 people in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, the transport department has found multiple serious violations by Vemuri Kaveri Travels (V. Kaveri) that operated the bus. Officials said the company had converted a seated passenger bus into a sleeping coach without proper authorisation. After transport authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana denied permissions for the conversion, V. Kaveri allegedly secured approval from the Raigad transport department in Odisha. “Regardless of which state grants permission, every vehicle must meet the national standards prescribed by the transport department,” officials from the Kurnool transport department told ETV Bharat. Officials added that a letter was sent to Odisha authorities seeking clarification on whether the bus met the required standards at the time approval was granted, but no response has been received so far. Burnt cell phone recovered from the accident site (ETV Bharat)