Kurnool Bus Fire: Transport Department Exposes Major Safety Violations By Operator
Among the safety lapses by V. Kaveri Travels after the Kurnool bus fire are illegal sleeper conversion, cargo transport, and the presence of flammable goods.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 3:02 PM IST
Kurnool: Days after the tragic bus fire accident killed 19 people in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, the transport department has found multiple serious violations by Vemuri Kaveri Travels (V. Kaveri) that operated the bus.
Officials said the company had converted a seated passenger bus into a sleeping coach without proper authorisation. After transport authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana denied permissions for the conversion, V. Kaveri allegedly secured approval from the Raigad transport department in Odisha.
“Regardless of which state grants permission, every vehicle must meet the national standards prescribed by the transport department,” officials from the Kurnool transport department told ETV Bharat. Officials added that a letter was sent to Odisha authorities seeking clarification on whether the bus met the required standards at the time approval was granted, but no response has been received so far.
According to transport officials, the company was transporting private goods and parcels in the luggage compartment, and that too without authorisation. The bus was also being used for cargo service, and even official bills were being issued for the shipments. The lower deck of the bus, meant only for passenger luggage, was also reportedly used to house an additional driver, with a small fan installed for ventilation.”
Investigators found that nearly 234 cell phones, which come under the flammable items category, had been transported, along with a small gas cylinder, which is strictly prohibited on passenger buses. “During the accident, the cylinder leaked, which aggravated the blaze,” they alleged.
Among other violations are a lack of emergency safety measures, like the absence of hammers to break windows, and blocked emergency doors. “Records of mandatory fire extinguishers were missing, and the vehicle had previously been fined by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana authorities for lacking extinguishers and using high-voltage headlights,” officials said.
Transport authorities added that unauthorised interior modifications had been made to enhance passenger comfort and appearance, further deviating from approved safety designs. Police are continuing their investigation into the crash, which survivors attributed to reckless and high-speed driving.
