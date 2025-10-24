ETV Bharat / bharat

Kurnool Accident | 16 Challans On The Bus That Was Involved In The Mishap

Hyderabad: The bus accident in Kurnool district has filled many families with immense sorrow. It is known that the accident occurred when a Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus, travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, collided with a bike.

There are 16 challans in Telangana on the bus that was involved in this accident, and fines of Rs 23,120 are pending. It is known that this bus violated traffic rules 16 times from January 27, 2024, to October 9, 2025. Fines were imposed for entering the no-entry zone as many as nine times. Challans were also issued for high-speed and dangerous driving violations.

Police personnel investigate the spot after a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler, near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 (PTI)

The bus is still fit: Transport Department

The Andhra Pradesh Transport Department has revealed that the bus that was involved in the accident is registered with the number DD01 N9490. The bus is fit, and the fire broke out in the bus due to a strong collision with a bike.

"The bus is being operated under the name of Kaveri Travels. The bus was registered in Daman and Diu on May 2, 2018. A tourist permit has been issued for this bus till April 30, 2030. The bus that was involved in the accident is fit. It has fitness certificate till March 31, 2027. The bus is insured till April 20, 2026," an official from the Andhra Pradesh transport department said.

"The bus caught fire due to a strong collision with a bike. We are investigating the matter thoroughly from all angles. We will take steps to prevent future accidents as per the investigation report," the official added.

The incident took place on National Highway 44 in Chinnatekur, a suburb of Kurnool, in the wee hours of Friday. The bus suddenly burst into flames after the bus hit the bike. Many people were burned alive in the bus in the fire.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Says Probe On

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told reporters in Hyderabad, "We are conducting a thorough investigation into the Kurnool bus accident. We have ordered an investigation into the bus accident. We will take the necessary assistance measures. We will take steps to control the speed of private buses. We will hold a meeting of ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka."

"We will make decisions on safety measures in buses. We will form a committee to control the overspeed of buses. There is unhealthy competition among private travel agencies; we will prevent it. Financial assistance from the government will be given to the kin of the deceased after receiving complete details," Prabhakar said.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu held a video conference

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and other officials attended the virtual meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu ordered a comprehensive investigation with the transport ministers and officials of other states. He asked them to identify the details of the deceased and provide immediate assistance to the families. The Chief Minister gave instructions to the medical department to ensure that the injured receive better treatment.

Naidu issued orders for fitness, safety, and permit inspections on private buses. He ordered the transport department to conduct technical inspections of buses in all districts. The Chief Minister warned that strict action will be taken if negligence is found to be the cause of the accident.

Public safety is the government's priority: Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

"We will provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased as soon as possible. We are going to the accident place and reviewing the situation. The Chief Minister sought a full report on private bus registration, fitness, and permit details. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that there will be no compromise on the safety of people's lives," Reddy said.

Bus accident deeply disturbing: Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh expressed deep shock over the bus accident. He said that the incident was deeply disturbing. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.