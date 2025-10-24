Kurnool Accident | 16 Challans On The Bus That Was Involved In The Mishap
Over 20 people are feared dead after a private bus, which was on its way to Bengaluru from Hyderabad, caught fire
Published : October 24, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2025 at 11:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: The bus accident in Kurnool district has filled many families with immense sorrow. It is known that the accident occurred when a Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus, travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, collided with a bike.
There are 16 challans in Telangana on the bus that was involved in this accident, and fines of Rs 23,120 are pending. It is known that this bus violated traffic rules 16 times from January 27, 2024, to October 9, 2025. Fines were imposed for entering the no-entry zone as many as nine times. Challans were also issued for high-speed and dangerous driving violations.
The bus is still fit: Transport Department
The Andhra Pradesh Transport Department has revealed that the bus that was involved in the accident is registered with the number DD01 N9490. The bus is fit, and the fire broke out in the bus due to a strong collision with a bike.
"The bus is being operated under the name of Kaveri Travels. The bus was registered in Daman and Diu on May 2, 2018. A tourist permit has been issued for this bus till April 30, 2030. The bus that was involved in the accident is fit. It has fitness certificate till March 31, 2027. The bus is insured till April 20, 2026," an official from the Andhra Pradesh transport department said.
"The bus caught fire due to a strong collision with a bike. We are investigating the matter thoroughly from all angles. We will take steps to prevent future accidents as per the investigation report," the official added.
The incident took place on National Highway 44 in Chinnatekur, a suburb of Kurnool, in the wee hours of Friday. The bus suddenly burst into flames after the bus hit the bike. Many people were burned alive in the bus in the fire.
Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Says Probe On
Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told reporters in Hyderabad, "We are conducting a thorough investigation into the Kurnool bus accident. We have ordered an investigation into the bus accident. We will take the necessary assistance measures. We will take steps to control the speed of private buses. We will hold a meeting of ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka."
"We will make decisions on safety measures in buses. We will form a committee to control the overspeed of buses. There is unhealthy competition among private travel agencies; we will prevent it. Financial assistance from the government will be given to the kin of the deceased after receiving complete details," Prabhakar said.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu held a video conference
Andhra Pradesh Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and other officials attended the virtual meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu ordered a comprehensive investigation with the transport ministers and officials of other states. He asked them to identify the details of the deceased and provide immediate assistance to the families. The Chief Minister gave instructions to the medical department to ensure that the injured receive better treatment.
Naidu issued orders for fitness, safety, and permit inspections on private buses. He ordered the transport department to conduct technical inspections of buses in all districts. The Chief Minister warned that strict action will be taken if negligence is found to be the cause of the accident.
Public safety is the government's priority: Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy
"We will provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased as soon as possible. We are going to the accident place and reviewing the situation. The Chief Minister sought a full report on private bus registration, fitness, and permit details. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that there will be no compromise on the safety of people's lives," Reddy said.
Bus accident deeply disturbing: Nara Lokesh
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh expressed deep shock over the bus accident. He said that the incident was deeply disturbing. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Steps should be taken to prevent such accidents in the future: Pawan Kalyan
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep shock over the horrific bus accident. He said that the incident has left him deeply disturbed. He wished the injured a speedy recovery. He instructed the officials to take steps to prevent such accidents in the future.
TG Government Control Room Set Up In Gadwal Collectorate
The Telangana government has set up a helpline centre to provide assistance to the affected families on the orders of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. A control room has been set up in the Gadwal Collectorate.
The helpline numbers are:
M.Sri Ramachandra, Assistant Secretary: 9912919545
E.Chitti Babu, Section Officer: 9440854433
Control room numbers:
Control room in Gadwal Collectorate: 9502271122
Help desk in Collectorate: 9100901599, 9100901598
Kurnool Government General Hospital Control Room No. 9100901604
Gadwal Police Office Control Room No.: 8712661828
The AP government has set up several control rooms in connection with the accident. The details are
In the Collectorate: 08518-277305.
Kurnool Government Hospital: 91211 01059.
In the area of the incident: 91211 01061.
Kurnool Police Station: 91211 01075.
Kurnool Government General Hospital (Help Desk): 94946 09814, 90529 51010
Read More