ETV Bharat / bharat

Kuno National Park Under Scrutiny After Cheetah Cub's Death, CBI Probe Demanded

Sheopur: A 19-month-old male cub of female cheetah Nirva has reportedly died during treatment at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, raising concerns over wildlife protection and monitoring in the area.

RTI activist Ajay Dubey said the cub had suffered pellet injuries to its abdomen and claimed that it died as a result. However, an official confirmation from the Forest Department regarding the precise medical cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident is still awaited.

According to available information, officials initially brought the injured cub to Kuno National Park, where it was treated at the park's medical centre. Reports had also emerged that it would be shifted to Jabalpur for better treatment because of its critical condition. However, the cub was undergoing treatment at the medical centre in Kuno National Park.

Dubey has now claimed that the male cub died during treatment after being shot. The exact circumstances of the incident and the medical cause of death are yet to be officially confirmed.

Ajay has raised questions over the protection of wildlife and the monitoring arrangements at Kuno National Park following the cub's death. He has demanded an immediate CBI investigation.

Dubey said poaching cases were reported in the Sheopur, Morena, and Shivpuri areas in 2025, and arrests related to these cases were also reported in 2026.

Dubey claimed that poaching incidents have continued in the region and said he had been alerting the government to the issue for a long time. He questioned how such incidents could occur despite the monitoring of protected wildlife.