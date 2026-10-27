Kuno National Park Under Scrutiny After Cheetah Cub's Death, CBI Probe Demanded
The case has highlighted the challenges of protecting endangered wildlife, with the official cause of the cub's injuries still pending.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Sheopur: A 19-month-old male cub of female cheetah Nirva has reportedly died during treatment at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, raising concerns over wildlife protection and monitoring in the area.
RTI activist Ajay Dubey said the cub had suffered pellet injuries to its abdomen and claimed that it died as a result. However, an official confirmation from the Forest Department regarding the precise medical cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident is still awaited.
No trust in Kuno Field Director •No trust in NTCA or field director kuno•No SIT eyewash. Who shot Kuno's cheetah cub? Pellets in abdomen — Nirva's 19-month-old cub shot! Ajay Dubey demands CBI Inquiry immediately! Remove FD Uttam Sharma & DFO Thiru SDO Amritanshu — Failed to protectcheetahs. I warned for years,MP Govt closed https://t.co/dmb77NnWZp trust in Kuno Field Director! #KunoCheetahShot @CMMadhyaPradesh @PMOIndia @ntca_india @WCCBHQ @DGP_MP— Ajay Dubey (@Ajaydubey9) October 27, 2026
According to available information, officials initially brought the injured cub to Kuno National Park, where it was treated at the park's medical centre. Reports had also emerged that it would be shifted to Jabalpur for better treatment because of its critical condition. However, the cub was undergoing treatment at the medical centre in Kuno National Park.
Dubey has now claimed that the male cub died during treatment after being shot. The exact circumstances of the incident and the medical cause of death are yet to be officially confirmed.
Ajay has raised questions over the protection of wildlife and the monitoring arrangements at Kuno National Park following the cub's death. He has demanded an immediate CBI investigation.
Dubey said poaching cases were reported in the Sheopur, Morena, and Shivpuri areas in 2025, and arrests related to these cases were also reported in 2026.
Dubey claimed that poaching incidents have continued in the region and said he had been alerting the government to the issue for a long time. He questioned how such incidents could occur despite the monitoring of protected wildlife.
Dubey has demanded the immediate removal of Kuno National Park Director Uttam Sharma, Deputy Director and DFO R Thirukural, and the concerned Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).
He said an impartial investigation was necessary to establish how the cheetah cub sustained the alleged gunshot injuries and determine who was responsible.
When asked about the incident, Kuno National Park Director Uttam Sharma said, "The department will issue a press note with the details."
The reported death of Nirva's 19-month-old cub has raised several questions about the cheetah conservation programme. Was the cub shot? What did the medical examination reveal about the metallic pellets found in its abdomen? Where did the incident take place, and under what circumstances? Was there any lapse in the monitoring system?
The answers to these questions, along with an official statement from the Forest Department, are awaited.
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