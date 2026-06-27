ETV Bharat / bharat

Kumaraswamy Rejects 'Dream Project' Tag For Bidadi Township, Backs Farmers' Protest

Ramanagara: Union Minister and senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday rejected allegations that the proposed Bidadi township was his "dream project" and accused the Congress government in Karnataka of portraying him as a criminal.

Addressing a gathering of protesting farmers at Byramangala near Bidadi, Kumaraswamy extended his support to those opposing the acquisition of fertile agricultural land for the proposed township and urged them to continue their agitation.

"I am facing a trial by fire today. The present government has placed me in the dock like a criminal. They are claiming that the Bidadi township was Kumaraswamy's dream project," he said.

The Union Minister had earlier invited Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for a public debate on the issue. A chair was kept vacant beside him at the venue, but the Chief Minister did not attend.

The controversy centres around the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township, one of the Karnataka government's ambitious projects, seen as India's first AI-powered integrated township. Despite opposition from sections of farmers and villagers, the state government recently issued a final notification to acquire 499 acres across three villages in Ramanagara and Harohalli taluks. The project is expected to eventually cover 7,481 acres across nine villages in the region.

Near the protest venue, another group staged a demonstration in support of the township and waved red flags. Kumaraswamy said that he had never intended to displace farmers and questioned whether fertile agricultural land should be sacrificed when permanent jobs are becoming limited.

"Neither governments nor private industries are offering secure employment. Should we sacrifice farmers' land for such uncertain jobs?" he asked.

Talking about the controversy surrounding the "Red Zone" classification, the former chief minister said it was only a planning designation under the Comprehensive Development Plan and did not authorise the government to acquire private land.