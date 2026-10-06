ETV Bharat / bharat

Kullu Gears Up For President Droupadi Murmu's 3-Day Visit

Kullu: All the arrangements have been put in place for President Droupadi Murmu’s sojourn in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. She is on a three-day visit to the state from October 6 to October 8.

The Kullu administration and the security agencies are geared up for the President's visit. Security forces have been deployed at every nook and corner of the places that are a part of her itinerary.

The President is scheduled to arrive in the tourist town of Manali in Kullu district on the evening of October 6, after attending the convocation at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur, where she handed out degrees to 43 MBBS students, 14 MD and MS pass outs, 26 nursing trainees and nine para-medical students.

The following day, on October 7, she will visit the famous Hidimba temple in Manali. This temple is located in Manali village and is renowned both nationally and internationally for its distinctive architecture and religious significance. It is a four roofed pagoda style temple that is surrounded by towering cedar trees. Mythologically, it is linked to the Mahabharata and is dedicated to Hidimba, wife of Bhim, one of the Pandavas. This temple holds the special status of ‘grandmother’ of Kullu's royal family.

Acharya Vijay Kumar explained that according to the mythology, when the Pandavas were wandering in the forests during their exile, the demon Hidimb sent his sister Hidimba to search for food. The latter fell in love with Bhim when she saw the five Pandavas and their mother, Kunti.