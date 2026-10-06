Kullu Gears Up For President Droupadi Murmu's 3-Day Visit
During her stay in Manali from October 6 to October 8, the President will visit the Hidimba temple, Atal Tunnel and Rohtang Pass.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Kullu: All the arrangements have been put in place for President Droupadi Murmu’s sojourn in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. She is on a three-day visit to the state from October 6 to October 8.
The Kullu administration and the security agencies are geared up for the President's visit. Security forces have been deployed at every nook and corner of the places that are a part of her itinerary.
The President is scheduled to arrive in the tourist town of Manali in Kullu district on the evening of October 6, after attending the convocation at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur, where she handed out degrees to 43 MBBS students, 14 MD and MS pass outs, 26 nursing trainees and nine para-medical students.
The following day, on October 7, she will visit the famous Hidimba temple in Manali. This temple is located in Manali village and is renowned both nationally and internationally for its distinctive architecture and religious significance. It is a four roofed pagoda style temple that is surrounded by towering cedar trees. Mythologically, it is linked to the Mahabharata and is dedicated to Hidimba, wife of Bhim, one of the Pandavas. This temple holds the special status of ‘grandmother’ of Kullu's royal family.
Acharya Vijay Kumar explained that according to the mythology, when the Pandavas were wandering in the forests during their exile, the demon Hidimb sent his sister Hidimba to search for food. The latter fell in love with Bhim when she saw the five Pandavas and their mother, Kunti.
She did not harm the Pandavas, which angered her brother, who attacked them only to be killed by Bhim in the ensuing battle. Later, with the permission of his mother, Bhim married Hidimba and they had a brave son named Ghatotkach who displayed valour in the Kurukshetra battle.
Acharya Vijay said, “After marrying Bhim, Hidimba was worshipped as a human being and later as a goddess. She was deified in Manali.”
Within the temple is a natural rock which is said to be her abode. This rock is called ‘dhung’ in the local language and is worshipped as ‘Dhungri Devi’ or the village goddess.
Temple priest Rakesh Sharma said, “This historic temple was built in 1553 during the reign of Kullu’s ruler Bahadur Singh (1546-1569 AD). The temple's walls are built in the traditional Pahari style; its entrance is a fine example of exquisite wood carving. Mata Hidimba also plays a key role in Kullu's famous International Dussehra festival and no official preparations for the Rath Yatra begin until her arrival at the festival.”
Additionally, the President will visit the Atal Tunnel and Rohtang Pass during her stay in Kullu district. She will depart from the Circuit House in Manali for Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) helipad at 10 am on October 8 for her return journey.
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