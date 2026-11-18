Days After CRPF Attack, Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam
During the searches on early Wednesday morning, contact with the terrorists was established, leading to a renewed firefight that is ongoing.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:45 AM IST
Srinagar: After a multi-day operation following the attack on the CRPF outpost that injured three personnel, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces early Wednesday, officials said.
In a post shared on X, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that a clash has erupted in Kulgam between a joint party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces and the militants. "Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam," the post read.
#Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 17, 2026
According to sources, the armed clash broke out between security forces and militants in the Zalangam Pahloo area of Kulgam district, South Kashmir.
The intensified search operation follows an attack on November 11 at Nowpora Akhran in Kulgam, in which three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured. The attack prompted security agencies to launch a large-scale manhunt to identify and track down those responsible.
The security forces on Monday killed Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel. Following that incident, security forces maintained a cordon in the area and launched a large-scale search operation to locate additional militants.
Another terrorist, Lateef Bhat, one of the most wanted and the only surviving local terrorist in Kashmir Valley, managed to escape the cordon at the Laru bypass area.
Additional security personnel were also deployed to track down the remaining militants. According to sources, the operation in the Laru area was launched after receiving credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants.
The latest encounter comes amid intensified counterterrorism operations across several parts of Kulgam district. Security forces have expanded cordon-and-search operations to multiple areas over the past few days as they continue efforts to trace terrorists believed to be involved in a recent attack on security personnel.
Further details regarding the clash and the ongoing operation are awaited.
Also read: