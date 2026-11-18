ETV Bharat / bharat

Days After CRPF Attack, Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: After a multi-day operation following the attack on the CRPF outpost that injured three personnel, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces early Wednesday, officials said.

In a post shared on X, the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that a clash has erupted in Kulgam between a joint party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces and the militants. "Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam," the post read.

According to sources, the armed clash broke out between security forces and militants in the Zalangam Pahloo area of ​​Kulgam district, South Kashmir. The intensified search operation follows an attack on November 11 at Nowpora Akhran in Kulgam, in which three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured. The attack prompted security agencies to launch a large-scale manhunt to identify and track down those responsible. The security forces on Monday killed Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel. Following that incident, security forces maintained a cordon in the area and launched a large-scale search operation to locate additional militants.