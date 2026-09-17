Two Kuki-Zo MLAs Join Delhi Protest, Seek Centre’s Intervention To End Manipur Violence
Legislators Paolienlal and Chinlunthang Manlun demand time-bound political solution while KSO seeks NIA/SIT probe into recent killings, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Two sitting legislators from Manipur’s Kuki-Zo community on Thursday joined hundreds of protesters in the national capital, demanding immediate intervention by the Centre to contain the renewed violence in the state and restore normalcy.
Paolienlal Haokip and Chinlunthang Manlun, members of the Yumnam Khemchand Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, participated in the demonstration organised by the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Delhi-NCR, amid renewed concerns over targeted killings in the state.
“In spite of the presence of an elected government in Manipur, targeted killing is going on unabated,” Paolienlal told ETV Bharat here.
He appealed to the Centre to intervene immediately, saying the situation should not be allowed to deteriorate further. “Manipur has already witnessed three years of violence that killed several innocent civilians besides displacing thousands of others. The Central government must intervene to stop the recurrence of such violence,” Paolienlal who represent Saikot (ST) constituency of Manipur said.
Manlun, who represents the Singhat (ST) constituency in Churachandpur district, also called for Centre's intervention to restore normalcy. He urged the Centre to work towards a time-bound political solution to the crisis.
The protest came against the backdrop of renewed violence in several parts of Manipur. Hundreds of KSO Delhi-NCR members gathered at Jantar Mantar and demanded an independent investigation into recent killings of Kuki-Zo civilians.
KSO Delhi-NCR general secretary Ngamkhotinthang demanded that either the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or an independent Special Investigation Team under judicial oversight investigate all alleged massacres.
“Those responsible, including the masterminds, financiers and arms suppliers, must be arrested, prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Ngamkhotinthang said.
The protesters submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outlining their concerns over the security situation in the state.
According to the memorandum, Kuki-Zo villages in Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tamenglong, Noney, Kangpokpi and Senapati districts have faced what the organisation described as armed attacks, shelling and incursions over the past six months. The KSO alleged that civilians had been targeted while working in fields, collecting firewood or remaining inside their homes.
The organisation also highlighted the killing of civilians, including a nursing graduate and elderly residents, and alleged that houses and agricultural structures had been destroyed.
Seeking enhanced security, the KSO demanded establishment of permanent Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) outposts in vulnerable Kuki-Zo villages.
Rufina, treasurer of the Kuki-Zo Women Forum (KZWF) also demanded the reimposition of President’s Rule, arguing that stronger Central coordination among security forces was necessary to protect civilians. “Our people cannot be left to die while waiting for the state to act,” Rufina said.
The KSO memorandum further alleged involvement of cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Zeliangrong United Front–Kamson (ZUF-K) in attacks on Kuki-Zo civilians. The allegations were presented by the organisation as part of its demand for a comprehensive investigation.
The latest protest adds to a series of demonstrations by Kuki-Zo groups in Delhi following recent killings in Manipur. A KSO Delhi-NCR candlelight vigil was also held earlier this week in memory of four victims from L Tollen and Longpi villages.
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