ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Kuki-Zo MLAs Join Delhi Protest, Seek Centre’s Intervention To End Manipur Violence

Members of Kuki Students Organisation protesting in New Delhi against the ongoing killing in Manipur ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Two sitting legislators from Manipur’s Kuki-Zo community on Thursday joined hundreds of protesters in the national capital, demanding immediate intervention by the Centre to contain the renewed violence in the state and restore normalcy.

Paolienlal Haokip and Chinlunthang Manlun, members of the Yumnam Khemchand Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, participated in the demonstration organised by the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Delhi-NCR, amid renewed concerns over targeted killings in the state.

“In spite of the presence of an elected government in Manipur, targeted killing is going on unabated,” Paolienlal told ETV Bharat here.

Kuki-Zo MLA Paolienlal (ETV Bharat)

He appealed to the Centre to intervene immediately, saying the situation should not be allowed to deteriorate further. “Manipur has already witnessed three years of violence that killed several innocent civilians besides displacing thousands of others. The Central government must intervene to stop the recurrence of such violence,” Paolienlal who represent Saikot (ST) constituency of Manipur said.

Manlun, who represents the Singhat (ST) constituency in Churachandpur district, also called for Centre's intervention to restore normalcy. He urged the Centre to work towards a time-bound political solution to the crisis.

The protest came against the backdrop of renewed violence in several parts of Manipur. Hundreds of KSO Delhi-NCR members gathered at Jantar Mantar and demanded an independent investigation into recent killings of Kuki-Zo civilians.

KSO Delhi-NCR general secretary Ngamkhotinthang demanded that either the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or an independent Special Investigation Team under judicial oversight investigate all alleged massacres.