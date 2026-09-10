ETV Bharat / bharat

Kuki-Zo Groups Reassert Demand For UT With Legislature, Seek Census Before NRC

New Delhi: The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF), the two umbrella groups representing Kuki-Zo armed organisations under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, on Thursday reasserted their demand for a Union Territory (UT) with a legislature as the basis for a permanent political settlement in Manipur.

The groups also strongly opposed any move to prepare or update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before completion of a full Census, arguing that demographic and citizenship questions should be based on comprehensive and officially verified population data.

Talking to the reporters in New Delhi, leaders of the KNO and UPF said that the situation in Manipur had “fundamentally changed” since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, citing large-scale displacement, physical separation of communities and a prolonged breakdown of trust.

“There can be no return to the pre-May 2023 status quo. The existing state structure could no longer provide adequate security to the Kuki-Zo population," said Dr Sailen Haokip from KNO.

The organisations said their earlier demand for a territorial council within Manipur had become obsolete following the violence. "We demand a Union Territory with a legislature, modelled on Article 239A of the Constitution," Haokip said.

According to the groups, the demand is driven by three concerns — security and survival, protection of land and customary rights, and the need for a permanent political settlement. They maintained that the demand for a separate Union Territory does not amount to secession from India and said they remained committed to finding a solution within the Constitution.

On the NRC issue, the KNO and UPF leaders said they “strongly oppose” any exercise before a complete and credible Census is conducted. They particularly rejected the use of 1951 as the sole or primary baseline for determining citizenship or residency in the hill areas.

"Several remote hill settlements historically had limited access to government institutions and that enumeration may have been incomplete," said Aaron Kipgen from UPF.

Relying exclusively on historical records, they claimed it could result in genuine indigenous residents being excluded. The leaders also questioned the basis for conducting an NRC selectively in Manipur before the latest Census was completed and its results made available.