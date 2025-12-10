ETV Bharat / bharat

Kuki-Zo Council Welcome President Murmu’s Manipur Visit

President Murmu is likely to attend an event in Imphal and a programme in the Senapati district of Manipur. ( File Photo/IANS )

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a statewide shutdown call in Manipur given by the Coordination Committee (CorCom), an alliance of armed insurgent groups of the State opposing President Droupadi Murmu’s visit, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Wednesday hailed the proposed visit, saying her presence in the state at this critical juncture carries deep significance.

President Murmu is scheduled to visit Manipur on December 11 and 12.

“The Kuki-Zo Council warmly welcomes the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her two-day visit to Manipur beginning 11 December 2025. Her presence in the state at this critical juncture carries deep significance and offers hope to many who continue to live with the scars of the ongoing conflict,” said Ginza Vulzong, secretary, information & publicity of the KZC.

President Murmu is likely to attend an event in Imphal and a programme in the Senapati district of Manipur. She is scheduled to attend the state-level observance of Nupi Lal on December 12, a historic event commemorating the struggle of Manipuri women against colonial rule

“While we acknowledge these engagements, the Kuki-Zo Council sincerely wishes that the President, being a tribal herself, could also visit the Kuki-Zo areas to meet fellow tribal victims who have suffered immensely since the outbreak of violence,” said Ginza.

KZC holds President Murmu in high regard, not only as the First Citizen of the nation but also as someone who understands the struggles, dignity, and identity of the tribal communities, he said.