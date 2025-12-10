Kuki-Zo Council Welcome President Murmu’s Manipur Visit
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Manipur on December 11-12 and attend a few functions in the state.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a statewide shutdown call in Manipur given by the Coordination Committee (CorCom), an alliance of armed insurgent groups of the State opposing President Droupadi Murmu’s visit, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Wednesday hailed the proposed visit, saying her presence in the state at this critical juncture carries deep significance.
President Murmu is scheduled to visit Manipur on December 11 and 12.
“The Kuki-Zo Council warmly welcomes the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her two-day visit to Manipur beginning 11 December 2025. Her presence in the state at this critical juncture carries deep significance and offers hope to many who continue to live with the scars of the ongoing conflict,” said Ginza Vulzong, secretary, information & publicity of the KZC.
President Murmu is likely to attend an event in Imphal and a programme in the Senapati district of Manipur. She is scheduled to attend the state-level observance of Nupi Lal on December 12, a historic event commemorating the struggle of Manipuri women against colonial rule
“While we acknowledge these engagements, the Kuki-Zo Council sincerely wishes that the President, being a tribal herself, could also visit the Kuki-Zo areas to meet fellow tribal victims who have suffered immensely since the outbreak of violence,” said Ginza.
KZC holds President Murmu in high regard, not only as the First Citizen of the nation but also as someone who understands the struggles, dignity, and identity of the tribal communities, he said.
“We remain hopeful that her visit will pave the way for renewed attention to the long-neglected concerns of the tribals of Manipur, particularly the Kuki-Zo people who continue to endure displacement, insecurity, and targeted violence amounting to ethnic cleansing. We urge the Hon’ble President to take note of the humanitarian crisis faced by our people and to use her esteemed office to ensure justice, restoration, and lasting peace in the region,” Ginza said.
The CorCom, an alliance of six valley-based proscribed outfits including Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), has announced a statewide shutdown on December 11–12 to protest President Murmu’s visit.
Manipur is presently under the President's Rule following an ethnic clash that broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities of the State in 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September, visited Manipur and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. Modi also inaugurated various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal.
The CorCom, however, alleged that the PM’s visit was aimed at dividing the state, and accused the central Government of undermining Manipur’s unity and integrity.