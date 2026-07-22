ETV Bharat / bharat

Kuki Civil Society Bodies Threaten Economic Blockade, Say Centre Ignored Repeated Appeals On Manipur Crisis

Burnt vehicles lie damaged at Z Choro in Kamjong district in the aftermath of the violence reportedly carried out by Myanmar-based militant groups ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Days after urging the Centre to expedite a political solution to the ongoing Manipur crisis, Kuki civil society organisations have threatened to launch a three-day economic blockade, alleging that repeated appeals to the Union government over continuing violence and disruption of essential supplies have failed to produce any concrete action.

The latest warning came from the Kuki CSO Working Committee (WCKCSOs)-Ukhrul, which issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the district administrations of Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul, demanding the safe and unhindered movement of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo inhabited areas and an immediate halt to the alleged confiscation and burning of relief supplies.

The committee alleged that despite assurances given by the Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul during a closed-door meeting on June 25, incidents involving the confiscation of goods, intimidation of drivers and burning of essential commodities have continued in several areas, including Wunghon, Saijang and Sokvao.

The organisation alleged that an “illegal blockade” on National Highway-02 by Naga and Meitei groups at Senapati and Kanglatombi had continued for nearly a month, severely affecting the movement of supplies to Kuki-Zo areas.

It claimed that although NH-202 had become the community’s only functional lifeline, even escorted supply vehicles had allegedly been intercepted, with goods confiscated and set ablaze.