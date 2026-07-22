Kuki Civil Society Bodies Threaten Economic Blockade, Say Centre Ignored Repeated Appeals On Manipur Crisis
Kuki civil society organisations have threatened to launch a three-day economic blockade, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after urging the Centre to expedite a political solution to the ongoing Manipur crisis, Kuki civil society organisations have threatened to launch a three-day economic blockade, alleging that repeated appeals to the Union government over continuing violence and disruption of essential supplies have failed to produce any concrete action.
The latest warning came from the Kuki CSO Working Committee (WCKCSOs)-Ukhrul, which issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the district administrations of Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul, demanding the safe and unhindered movement of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo inhabited areas and an immediate halt to the alleged confiscation and burning of relief supplies.
The committee alleged that despite assurances given by the Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul during a closed-door meeting on June 25, incidents involving the confiscation of goods, intimidation of drivers and burning of essential commodities have continued in several areas, including Wunghon, Saijang and Sokvao.
The organisation alleged that an “illegal blockade” on National Highway-02 by Naga and Meitei groups at Senapati and Kanglatombi had continued for nearly a month, severely affecting the movement of supplies to Kuki-Zo areas.
It claimed that although NH-202 had become the community’s only functional lifeline, even escorted supply vehicles had allegedly been intercepted, with goods confiscated and set ablaze.
According to the committee, essential commodities worth nearly Rs 10 lakh have reportedly been destroyed in recent weeks. It further alleged that Kuki-Zo civilians continue to face shortages of food, medicines and other necessities because of repeated disruptions in transportation.
Warning of an escalation, the committee said that if authorities failed to ensure the free movement of supplies within 24 hours, it would enforce a three-day strict counter-economic blockade beginning at midnight on July 23. It added that responsibility for any consequences arising from the protest would rest with the concerned authorities.
The ultimatum comes shortly after the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) met Ministry of Home Affairs interlocutor Ajit Lal and Intelligence Bureau Director Mahesh Dixit in New Delhi to press for urgent intervention. The delegation alleged continuing violence, denial of healthcare, restrictions on movement and repeated attacks on Kuki-Zo villages despite the prolonged deployment of central security forces.
Reiterating its long-standing political demand, the KZC sought the creation of a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people, arguing that the present state administration had failed to provide adequate security and equal protection to the community.
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