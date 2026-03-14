Rs 2,500 Cr Contracts To 'Benami' Firm Linked To Revanth Reddy? KTR Writes To Amit Shah; Seeks Probe Against Telangana CM
The BRS Working President alleged that KLSR Infratech Pvt. Ltd. linked to the CM has been undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) since 2023.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: K T Rama Rao, working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking investigation against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly awarding government contracts worth over Rs 2,500 crore to an infrastructure company he claims is a ‘benami’ entity linked to the Chief Minister.
In his letter sent to the Home Minister on Friday, KTR alleged that despite the company being in a financially distressed condition and undergoing insolvency proceedings, it was entrusted with several major government projects. These include irrigation works, drinking water supply schemes, road construction projects and the proposed “Young India Integrated School” initiative, he said.
“The allocation of multiple projects to a single company that has reportedly gone bankrupt raises serious concerns about transparency and fairness in the government’s tendering process,” KTR stated in the letter.
He further alleged that the Telangana government, acting under pressure from the Chief Minister, had attempted to manipulate or suppress evidence related to earlier cases registered against the company. According to him, the insolvency proceedings involving the firm are currently under adjudication before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.
✳️ రాష్ట్రంలో దిగజారిన శాంతిభద్రతలు మరియు రేవంత్ రెడ్డి చేస్తున్న బినామీ వ్యాపారాల పైన కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రి @AmitShah కు లేఖ రాసిన బీఆర్ఎస్ వర్కింగ్ ప్రెసిడెంట్ @KTRBRS— BRS Party (@BRSparty) March 13, 2026
♦️ రేవంత్ రెడ్డి బినామీ కంపెనీ KLSR ఇన్ఫ్రాటెక్ కంపెనీ పైన నమోదైన కేసులో విచారణ సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం… pic.twitter.com/fAEary1Nwm
KTR also expressed concern over reports that the state government allegedly took retaliatory action against another company that initiated insolvency proceedings against the said firm in 2022. “The arrest of a 75-year-old cancer patient in connection with the case has raised serious humanitarian concerns,” he said.
The BRS leader pointed out that during hearings in the Telangana High Court, it was revealed that certain documents seized as key evidence had gone missing from official custody. The Chief Justice of the High Court had reportedly expressed concern over the disappearance of these documents.
KTR said a fire accident that occurred at the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory further added to doubts about the safety and integrity of evidence related to the case.
“In view of these developments, an impartial investigation by central agencies is essential to uncover the truth,” KTR wrote, urging that agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office be directed to probe the matter.
KTR said copies of his letter were also sent to Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Arjun Ram Meghwal, seeking their intervention to ensure a fair investigation.
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