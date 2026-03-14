ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 2,500 Cr Contracts To 'Benami' Firm Linked To Revanth Reddy? KTR Writes To Amit Shah; Seeks Probe Against Telangana CM

Hyderabad: K T Rama Rao, working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking investigation against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly awarding government contracts worth over Rs 2,500 crore to an infrastructure company he claims is a ‘benami’ entity linked to the Chief Minister.

In his letter sent to the Home Minister on Friday, KTR alleged that despite the company being in a financially distressed condition and undergoing insolvency proceedings, it was entrusted with several major government projects. These include irrigation works, drinking water supply schemes, road construction projects and the proposed “Young India Integrated School” initiative, he said.

“The allocation of multiple projects to a single company that has reportedly gone bankrupt raises serious concerns about transparency and fairness in the government’s tendering process,” KTR stated in the letter.

He further alleged that the Telangana government, acting under pressure from the Chief Minister, had attempted to manipulate or suppress evidence related to earlier cases registered against the company. According to him, the insolvency proceedings involving the firm are currently under adjudication before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.