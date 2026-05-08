ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: KSRTC Order On Gender Ticketing Triggers Political Buzz Amid UDF's Free Travel Promise For Women

The issue has gained additional attention because KSRTC's financial condition had shown signs of improvement in recent years ( Representational Picture (ETV Bharat) )

Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh internal order issued by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) directing conductors to begin recording passengers' gender details in Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) from Friday, has triggered political discussion in Kerala, with critics questioning whether sections of the bureaucracy have begun preparing for the incoming United Democratic Front (UDF) government, even before the new Chief Minister is announced.

The controversy comes days after the Congress-led UDF secured a massive victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, but is still struggling to finalise its Chief Ministerial candidate, despite comfortably crossing the 100-seat mark.

According to an internal KSRTC note issued by Deputy General Manager Nishanth S on Friday (May 8), conductors have been instructed to compulsorily record the gender of passengers while issuing tickets through ETM devices from Friday onwards. The order also directed all unit officers to ensure strict implementation.

The development immediately sparked speculation in political circles, because the Congress party had prominently promised free travel for women in KSRTC buses as one of the key guarantees announced during the election campaign by senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

While the KSRTC order does not explicitly mention free travel schemes, political leaders and sections on social media alleged that the move appears to be administrative groundwork for implementing the Congress promise, even before the new government formally assumes office.