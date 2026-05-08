Kerala: KSRTC Order On Gender Ticketing Triggers Political Buzz Amid UDF's Free Travel Promise For Women
Move could simply be an internal preparatory exercise aimed at streamlining passenger data collection in anticipation of possible welfare schemes, writes S S Manoj.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh internal order issued by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) directing conductors to begin recording passengers' gender details in Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) from Friday, has triggered political discussion in Kerala, with critics questioning whether sections of the bureaucracy have begun preparing for the incoming United Democratic Front (UDF) government, even before the new Chief Minister is announced.
The controversy comes days after the Congress-led UDF secured a massive victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, but is still struggling to finalise its Chief Ministerial candidate, despite comfortably crossing the 100-seat mark.
According to an internal KSRTC note issued by Deputy General Manager Nishanth S on Friday (May 8), conductors have been instructed to compulsorily record the gender of passengers while issuing tickets through ETM devices from Friday onwards. The order also directed all unit officers to ensure strict implementation.
The development immediately sparked speculation in political circles, because the Congress party had prominently promised free travel for women in KSRTC buses as one of the key guarantees announced during the election campaign by senior leader Rahul Gandhi.
While the KSRTC order does not explicitly mention free travel schemes, political leaders and sections on social media alleged that the move appears to be administrative groundwork for implementing the Congress promise, even before the new government formally assumes office.
The controversy has also drawn comparisons with allegations raised earlier this week by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan regarding alleged politically motivated transfers in government departments, based on recommendations from the Congress-backed Kerala NGO Association shortly after the election results on May 6.
Political observers are now questioning whether certain sections within the state administration have begun aligning themselves with the incoming dispensation before official policy decisions are taken. At the same time, others argue that the KSRTC move could simply be an internal preparatory exercise aimed at streamlining passenger data collection in anticipation of possible welfare schemes.
The issue has gained additional attention because KSRTC's financial condition had shown signs of improvement in recent years under reforms introduced during the tenure of outgoing Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. Measures including curtailing unprofitable services, introducing premium buses and expanding tourism-oriented operations had helped the corporation partially recover from its severe debt crisis.
So far, neither KSRTC nor Congress leaders have officially clarified whether the gender-recording directive is directly linked to the proposed free travel scheme for women.
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