KSO Appeals For President Murmu’s Personal Intervention To Ensure Safety Of Women In Manipur
The student body also demanded a separate administration or a Union Territory with legislature for the Kuki Zo people living in Manipur.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) on Thursday has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for her personal intervention for the immediate arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators involved in the alleged gangrape of a Kuki woman who died on January 10.
The student body also demanded a separate administration or a Union Territory with legislature for the Kuki Zo people living in Manipur.
“In the face of ongoing violence, firmly established systemic injustice, and persistent state failures, KSO reaffirms that the Kuki Zo people’s demand for a separate administration (a Union Territory with legislature) is essential and inevitable. This step is crucial to guarantee lasting peace, security, justice and the fundamental right to live in dignity,” said Gladys Vaiphei Hunjan, a senior KSO member here in New Delhi.
Referring to the death of a gang rape survivor in Manipur, Hunjan said that the 20-year-old girl was physically assaulted in May 2023.
“It’s more than two and a half years. The accused are still moving scot-free. We appeal to the President of India for her personal intervention for a time-bound, independent and impartial investigation besides ensuring the safety of women in Manipur,” said Hunjan.
The KSO leader said that the girl survived abduction and brutal gang rape during the Manipur violence of May 2023, but succumbed to complications from her injuries on January 10 this year while undergoing treatment in Guwahati.
“Her death is a direct consequence of conflict-related sexual violence and the continued denial of justice. This constitutes a violation of Article 14, as state enabled targeted violence and prolonged neglect, which amounted to substantive discrimination,” said Hunjan.
Rasing the issue of the girl’s death, the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) and women wing of the Indegenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing his attention to the “systematic sexual violence, brutal killings, and grave human rights violations committed against Kuki-Zo women during the Manipur crisis, and the continued failure of the State to ensure justice, accountability, and protection.”
“We place before you with deep anguish the case of Nengtinlhing Haokip (20 years), a resident of Chassad Avenue, who was abducted on 15th May 2023 in Imphal, brutally assaulted, gang raped, and left for dead. Despite the registration of a Zero FIR and the transfer of the case to the CBI in July 2023, no arrest has been made to date. After enduring prolonged physical suffering, severe psychological trauma, and repeated medical procedures for over two years, she succumbed to her injuries on 11th January 2026. She waited for justice until her last breath. The nation failed her,” said Ngaineikim, convenor of ITLF women's wing.
The KWOHR and ITLF alleged that Nengtinlhing Haokip’s death is not an isolated tragedy. “It represents a pattern of targeted, gendered, and communal violence against Kuki-Zo women, marked by abduction, rape, lynching, burning alive, and extrajudicial killings carried out with near-total impunity,” they said.
They also highlighted a few other instances where women were subjected to severe physical assault. “Among the most heinous crimes were the cases of Florence Nengpichong Hangshing (27) and Olivia Lhingneithem Chongloi (23) of Khopibung, Sader Hills, who were raped and murdered on 4 May 2023,” they said.
They demanded immediate booking, arrest, and prosecution of all perpetrators involved in the sexual violence, killings, and abductions of Kuki-Zo women.
“We need time-bound, transparent, and accountable investigations, including strict monitoring of the CBI and other agencies, besides an independent judicial oversight of all cases of sexual violence and killings arising from the Manipur conflict,” said Ngaineikim.
Meanwhile, after a brief lull, a Meitei civilian, Rishikanta Mayanglambam, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Natjang in Churachandpur district on Wednesday night.
“The victim was abducted by armed Chin-Kuki militants allegedly belonging to the UKNA group on January 21, 2026 (Wednesday) at around 6:30 PM from Tuibong, Churachandpur district, along with his wife, Chingnu Haokip. Rishikanta was taken towards Natjang in Churachandpur before being brutally executed. A native of Kakching Khunou, he was working in Nepal and came to meet his wife, who belongs to the Chin Kuki tribe,” said Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation, a non-governmental organisation working to promote the socio-economic development of Meiteis.
Stating that the incident is not an isolated crime, the organisation said that the abduction-and-execution method is a signature mode of terror employed by Chin-Kuki militant groups since the ethnic cleansing violence unleashed against the indigenous Meitei population on May 3, 2023, beginning with the afternoon attacks in Torbung, Churachandpur.
“These militant groups operate with alarming impunity, carrying out barbaric murders without fear or deterrence. These include the chilling murders of students Hijam Linthonngambi and Philem Hemanjit, and the Jiribam massacre – the cold-blooded execution of 6 helpless women and children, including a 10-month-old infant — which sparked global outcry. Wednesday’s incident is a grim testimony to the continuing reign of terror,” the organisation said.
The incident took place amidst assurances given by the Ministry of Home Affairs about improving the law and order situation in the state, since the implementation of President’s Rule in February 2025.