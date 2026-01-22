ETV Bharat / bharat

KSO Appeals For President Murmu’s Personal Intervention To Ensure Safety Of Women In Manipur

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) on Thursday has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for her personal intervention for the immediate arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators involved in the alleged gangrape of a Kuki woman who died on January 10.

The student body also demanded a separate administration or a Union Territory with legislature for the Kuki Zo people living in Manipur.

“In the face of ongoing violence, firmly established systemic injustice, and persistent state failures, KSO reaffirms that the Kuki Zo people’s demand for a separate administration (a Union Territory with legislature) is essential and inevitable. This step is crucial to guarantee lasting peace, security, justice and the fundamental right to live in dignity,” said Gladys Vaiphei Hunjan, a senior KSO member here in New Delhi.

Referring to the death of a gang rape survivor in Manipur, Hunjan said that the 20-year-old girl was physically assaulted in May 2023.

“It’s more than two and a half years. The accused are still moving scot-free. We appeal to the President of India for her personal intervention for a time-bound, independent and impartial investigation besides ensuring the safety of women in Manipur,” said Hunjan.

The KSO leader said that the girl survived abduction and brutal gang rape during the Manipur violence of May 2023, but succumbed to complications from her injuries on January 10 this year while undergoing treatment in Guwahati.

“Her death is a direct consequence of conflict-related sexual violence and the continued denial of justice. This constitutes a violation of Article 14, as state enabled targeted violence and prolonged neglect, which amounted to substantive discrimination,” said Hunjan.

Rasing the issue of the girl’s death, the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) and women wing of the Indegenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing his attention to the “systematic sexual violence, brutal killings, and grave human rights violations committed against Kuki-Zo women during the Manipur crisis, and the continued failure of the State to ensure justice, accountability, and protection.”