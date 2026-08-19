Krishnanagar Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Mahua Moitra For Not Responding To Repeated Summons
The court noted that the TMC MP failed to honour the court summons to appear in person.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Krishnanagar: A court in West Bengal's Nadia district has ordered an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for failing to respond to repeated summons in an alleged hate speech case.
A case was filed against Moitra on June 17, alleging that she had hurt religious sentiments and insulted a woman's modesty by her social media remarks on women who had gathered in court premises with eggs and tomatoes.
The Krishnanagar Judicial Magistrate (Third Class) court issued an arrest warrant, noting the TMC MP had failed to appear in person despite repeated court summons.
The complainant alleged that the TMC MP had made provocative statements and insulted all religions. His lawyer, Shirshendu Das, said, "On June 12, Moitra posted an objectionable statement on social media. The context involved derogatory remarks made against the Union Home Minister and the Indian Army. Women raised their voices in protest against those comments."
He said that a case was filed against these remarks on June 17 and summons were sent to her multiple times but Moitra did not show up.
"August 18 was the final date for her appearance, yet she failed to attend. Subsequently, Judge Dibyendu Das scheduled another hearing for August 19. When she did not appear during the first half of the day, the judge granted her time till 5 pm but she still did not appear. In light of this non-compliance, an arrest warrant was issued against her, said Das.
Since the BJP came to power in West Bengal, there have been recurring incidents of egg attacks on TMC leaders and ministers. On June 13, a group of women was seen waiting for Moitra, expecting her to arrive in an old case, on the premises of the Krishnanagar District and Sessions Court, with eggs and tomatoes.
The Krishnanagar MP claimed the women were BJP workers and were waiting for her arrival, planning to hurl eggs and tomatoes the moment she entered the court complex. Images and videos of women waiting with eggs and tomatoes at the Krishnanagar court premises had quickly gone viral on social media.
In a video message, Mahua said, "The women seen (holding eggs) had better be prepared." She warned that a complaint would be filed against them at the police station and threatened to approach the courts or even the Supreme Court if the local police refused to register her complaint. The following day, in another video, she spoke of filing an FIR specifically naming the women involved.
"You aren't the only ones who can throw eggs; I know how to make an omelette, too. You joined the BJP for money and the lure of security. Borrow a few burqas from your wives. That way, you can throw the eggs effectively while wearing a burqa. No one will recognise you then. There won't be any FIR against you, nor any legal case."
The MP's remarks about "wearing a burqa" sparked a controversy, leading to a formal complaint being lodged at the Hogalberia police station in Nadia.
BJP leader Hirak Bhattacharya said, "Moitra posted a video on social media making certain comments. We believe these remarks could disrupt communal harmony. We have submitted a written complaint to the administration, demanding her arrest and appropriate punishment."
Although Mahua approached the Supreme Court regarding the egg attack incident, she did not get any relief. On August 7, while directing Moitra to appear before the police, a bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu orally remarked, "You are an MP...Are you afraid of eggs (being thrown at you) even after entering politics? Yet, our freedom fighters faced bullets. A plea of this nature should not have come before this court at all."
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