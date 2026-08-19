ETV Bharat / bharat

Krishnanagar Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Mahua Moitra For Not Responding To Repeated Summons

Krishnanagar: A court in West Bengal's Nadia district has ordered an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for failing to respond to repeated summons in an alleged hate speech case.

A case was filed against Moitra on June 17, alleging that she had hurt religious sentiments and insulted a woman's modesty by her social media remarks on women who had gathered in court premises with eggs and tomatoes.

The Krishnanagar Judicial Magistrate (Third Class) court issued an arrest warrant, noting the TMC MP had failed to appear in person despite repeated court summons.

The complainant alleged that the TMC MP had made provocative statements and insulted all religions. His lawyer, Shirshendu Das, said, "On June 12, Moitra posted an objectionable statement on social media. The context involved derogatory remarks made against the Union Home Minister and the Indian Army. Women raised their voices in protest against those comments."

He said that a case was filed against these remarks on June 17 and summons were sent to her multiple times but Moitra did not show up.

"August 18 was the final date for her appearance, yet she failed to attend. Subsequently, Judge Dibyendu Das scheduled another hearing for August 19. When she did not appear during the first half of the day, the judge granted her time till 5 pm but she still did not appear. In light of this non-compliance, an arrest warrant was issued against her, said Das.

Since the BJP came to power in West Bengal, there have been recurring incidents of egg attacks on TMC leaders and ministers. On June 13, a group of women was seen waiting for Moitra, expecting her to arrive in an old case, on the premises of the Krishnanagar District and Sessions Court, with eggs and tomatoes.