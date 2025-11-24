ETV Bharat / bharat

Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque Dispute Case: SC To Hear On Dec 1 Plea Of Hindu Party

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on December 1, a plea of a Hindu party in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute, challenging an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, treating another party in another suit as a representative of all devotees of Lord Krishna.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe. The bench said the matter requires a detailed hearing; therefore, it would take up the plea on December 1.

The high court, in July, allowed another Hindu party, which has filed a separate suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque from the disputed site in Mathura, to be treated as the representative of all devotees.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the aggrieved Hindu party, said his suit was treated as the lead case after all civil suits in the dispute were transferred to the high court, but the high court order erred in treating another party as the representative of all devotees.