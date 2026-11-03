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KPSC Scam | Shivashankarappa Sahukar Planned Rs 40 Crore Mall, School In Shahapur: ED Tells Court

Bengaluru: Shivashankarappa Sahukar, who was arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment of Veterinary Officers, was planning to construct a mall, a school, and other commercial buildings worth around Rs 40 crore in Shahapur in Yadgir district in the names of his family members, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The details emerged during the hearing of bail petitions filed by Sahukar and KPSC member BV Geetha. According to ED sources, the agency informed the court that Sahukar had planned to develop the commercial properties on land registered in his wife's name in Shahapur.

The ED has reportedly seized architectural plans and drawings prepared for the proposed mall, school, and other buildings. In its objections to the bail applications, the agency alleged that the projects were planned using crores of rupees allegedly accumulated by Sahukar after he became the KPSC Chairman.

Citing these allegations, the ED's counsel opposed the bail pleas filed by Sahukar and Geetha.

Special Public Prosecutor DM Maheshwari, appearing for the ED, told the court that Sahukar had allegedly received an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh from the father of a woman candidate in return for providing the questions and answers for the Veterinary Officer recruitment examination.