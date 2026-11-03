KPSC Scam | Shivashankarappa Sahukar Planned Rs 40 Crore Mall, School In Shahapur: ED Tells Court
The ED has opposed the bail pleas of Shivashankarappa Sahukar and KPSC member BV Geetha.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: Shivashankarappa Sahukar, who was arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment of Veterinary Officers, was planning to construct a mall, a school, and other commercial buildings worth around Rs 40 crore in Shahapur in Yadgir district in the names of his family members, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The details emerged during the hearing of bail petitions filed by Sahukar and KPSC member BV Geetha. According to ED sources, the agency informed the court that Sahukar had planned to develop the commercial properties on land registered in his wife's name in Shahapur.
The ED has reportedly seized architectural plans and drawings prepared for the proposed mall, school, and other buildings. In its objections to the bail applications, the agency alleged that the projects were planned using crores of rupees allegedly accumulated by Sahukar after he became the KPSC Chairman.
Citing these allegations, the ED's counsel opposed the bail pleas filed by Sahukar and Geetha.
Special Public Prosecutor DM Maheshwari, appearing for the ED, told the court that Sahukar had allegedly received an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh from the father of a woman candidate in return for providing the questions and answers for the Veterinary Officer recruitment examination.
Maheshwari also referred to alleged financial transactions between Sahukar and Geetha, stating that Sahukar had deposited Rs 75,000 every month into the bank account of Geetha's daughter. He had also allegedly paid for her educational expenses.
Sahukar has reportedly maintained that the monthly payments were rent for staying in a flat belonging to Geetha. However, the ED's counsel argued that there was no rental agreement to support this explanation.
The lawyers representing the accused are scheduled to present their arguments on Wednesday.
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