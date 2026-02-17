ETV Bharat / bharat

Kota Preparation Helps Two Boys Hit Bull’s Eye In JEE Mains 2026

Kota: Two boys who prepared in Kota have hit the bull’s eye in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2026) by scoring a perfect 300 out of 300 marks. JEE Mains is the country’s largest engineering entrance exam that Kabir Chillar and Arnav Gautam have aced with 100 percentile.

Originally hailing from Gurugram, Kabir has been residing in Kota for the last two years, preparing for the exam. His father, Mohit Chillar, is also an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) passout from Kharagpur in Electrical Engineering and works for a private company. His mother, Priyanka Chillar, is a teacher in a private school. Following in his father's footsteps, Kabir wants to pursue a B.Tech in Computer Sciences from IIT Mumbai and also attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA.

He disclosed that coming to Kota for coaching proved to be a turning point where he learned the concepts of physics, chemistry and mathematics. His goal now is to crack the JEE Advanced. He shared that success came his way only after this clear understanding of the concepts.

Kabir said that after studying, he used to go for a walk with his friends to relax and refresh himself. After returning, he would again get busy with studies. Kabir said that if he gets a chance, he will pursue higher studies at MIT only. He had passed Class 10t with 98% and said that students should pay attention to time management and accuracy.

“If we try to catch our mistakes ourselves and find out the reasons, then the chances of making mistakes in future will be reduced. I adopted this principle of analysis that led to an improvement in performance,” he shared.

He said that he received guidance from an excellent faculty at Kota. His parents also provided full support. He said that he followed a study schedule where revision and mock tests were also very helpful.

Meanwhile, Arnav told ETV Bharat that he had been preparing for the JEE Mains alongside his Class 12 board exams. His primary goal now is to crack the JEE Advanced and gain admission to IIT Bombay in Computer Science.