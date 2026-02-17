Kota Preparation Helps Two Boys Hit Bull’s Eye In JEE Mains 2026
Kabir Chillar and Arnav Gautam have aced the exam with 100 percentile.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Kota: Two boys who prepared in Kota have hit the bull’s eye in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2026) by scoring a perfect 300 out of 300 marks. JEE Mains is the country’s largest engineering entrance exam that Kabir Chillar and Arnav Gautam have aced with 100 percentile.
Originally hailing from Gurugram, Kabir has been residing in Kota for the last two years, preparing for the exam. His father, Mohit Chillar, is also an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) passout from Kharagpur in Electrical Engineering and works for a private company. His mother, Priyanka Chillar, is a teacher in a private school. Following in his father's footsteps, Kabir wants to pursue a B.Tech in Computer Sciences from IIT Mumbai and also attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA.
He disclosed that coming to Kota for coaching proved to be a turning point where he learned the concepts of physics, chemistry and mathematics. His goal now is to crack the JEE Advanced. He shared that success came his way only after this clear understanding of the concepts.
Kabir said that after studying, he used to go for a walk with his friends to relax and refresh himself. After returning, he would again get busy with studies. Kabir said that if he gets a chance, he will pursue higher studies at MIT only. He had passed Class 10t with 98% and said that students should pay attention to time management and accuracy.
“If we try to catch our mistakes ourselves and find out the reasons, then the chances of making mistakes in future will be reduced. I adopted this principle of analysis that led to an improvement in performance,” he shared.
He said that he received guidance from an excellent faculty at Kota. His parents also provided full support. He said that he followed a study schedule where revision and mock tests were also very helpful.
Meanwhile, Arnav told ETV Bharat that he had been preparing for the JEE Mains alongside his Class 12 board exams. His primary goal now is to crack the JEE Advanced and gain admission to IIT Bombay in Computer Science.
Arnav said that he completely abstained from social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and others. He only used WhatsApp to clear doubts and discuss things with friends. He advised students to stay away from all social media while preparing for competitive exams, as it wastes both time and focus.
Arnav explained, “The Olympiads significantly strengthened my academic thinking. Self-study is crucial, but it's ineffective without proper direction and guidance. In an exam like the JEE, immediate doubt resolution is crucial, which is only possible with the help of the faculty.”
He shared that he didn't let the pressure of studying overwhelm him and always remained focused on his goal. During the exam, he first solved chemistry questions, followed by physics and math. His time management was so perfect that he even had time to recheck the entire paper.
Arnav enrolled with a coaching institute from Class 6, taking pre-nurturing and foundation courses. For the last two years, he has been a classroom student preparing for JEE Mains and Advanced. He also received a scholarship by achieving a high rank in the coaching institute’s scholarship exam. He attended private schools in Anta in Baran district and Kota. He scored 95.8% in Class 10.
Arnav participated in the Junior Science Olympiad 2023, Orientation cum Selection Camp (OCSC) of the Astro Olympiad in 2024 and went on to win a bronze medal at the Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) held in Saudi Arabia in 2025.
He followed a strict daily routine that also included playing cricket to refresh himself. Arnav's family is originally from Anta in Baran district but has long lived in Arogya Nagar of Kota. His father, Dr. Buddhi Prakash Gautam is a guest faculty member in geography at Kota University. His mother, Nidhi Gautam, is a government teacher in Talwandi. His younger brother, Dev Gautam, is in Class 5.
His father said that the coaching institutes have played a major role in Arnav's success. “The mentoring and guidance he received since Class 6 helped him achieve his best,” he said.