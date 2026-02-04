ETV Bharat / bharat

Korean 'Love Game' Explained | What Parents Should Know About This Blue Whale-like Game After Ghaziabad Sisters Death

By Namrata Sharma

A tragic incident in Ghaziabad, where three minor sisters lost their lives, has brought national attention to the dangers of online gaming addiction among children. As police investigate the circumstances behind the deaths, focus has turned to a Korean "Love Game" that the girls were deeply attached to.

Though little known to many parents, such task-based online games can have a powerful psychological impact on young users.

What Is The Korean "Love Game"?

The Korean "Love Game" is an online, task-based interactive game, often themed around romance and virtual relationships. These games are inspired by Korean pop culture, including K-dramas, K-pop idols, and love stories. They are available through mobile apps, websites, or social media platforms and are usually designed to feel highly personal and immersive.

In these games, players choose a virtual companion or "lover" who communicates with them through messages, voice notes, or chats, sometimes in Korean. The virtual character shows affection, attention, and emotional dependence, making the player feel special and emotionally connected.

Representational Image (IANS)

How Does The Game Work?

The game usually follows a task-based structure. Players are given daily tasks to complete in order to progress in the game or strengthen their "relationship" with the virtual character.

Early tasks are simple and harmless, such as:

Chatting regularly with the virtual partner

Staying online for long hours

Sharing thoughts, emotions, or photos

Avoiding "distractions" like school or family time

As the game progresses, tasks can become more demanding. Some versions of such games have up to 50 tasks, similar in structure to dangerous online challenges like the Blue Whale Challenge. Later tasks may encourage isolation, emotional dependency, secrecy from parents or extreme loyalty to the game.

Representational Image (IANS)

Why Is It Dangerous?

The biggest risk lies in emotional manipulation. These games blur the line between fantasy and real life, especially for young children. Players may begin to believe that the virtual world is more important than real relationships. In some cases, children are made to feel that leaving the game means losing love, identity, or purpose.