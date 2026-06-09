ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Korba Initiates Ambitious Project To Check Depleting Groundwater Levels

Korba: Facing a sharp decline in its groundwater levels, authorities in Korba have gone into damage control mode. They have launched efforts to replenish groundwater reserves in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA). Being an industrial district, the groundwater situation in Korba has been grim, with large coal mines and power plants causing the levels to decline steadily.

According to a study, the groundwater level in Korba district has dropped by 1.5-2 m over the last five years. Authorities have identified 10 locations within the municipal limits where the groundwater level has fallen significantly, and initiated a recharge pit project there at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. It is hoped that in the coming years, the groundwater level in selected urban areas will rise with the help of this scheme, ensuring drinking water supply and preventing their boreholes from drying up. The municipal corporation will also face no water problems in the future.

It is hoped that in the coming years, the groundwater level in these selected urban areas will rise, ensuring drinking water supply and preventing the boreholes from drying up. As a result, they expect that Korba Municipal Corporation will not face any water problems in the future.

Sources said Korba was recently selected under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 mission by ISRO and NIUA, under which shallow aquifer management and urban groundwater recharge projects are being implemented. The primary objective is to improve groundwater levels, conserve rainwater and prevent waterlogging.

Sources said modern recharge pits, injection wells and soak pits are being built at various locations. This differs significantly from traditional methods of water harvesting or recharging groundwater. This cutting-edge technology helps in effectively recharging groundwater levels, as it captures rainwater that would otherwise run off during the monsoon season, and sends it directly into the ground.