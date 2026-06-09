Chhattisgarh: Korba Initiates Ambitious Project To Check Depleting Groundwater Levels
Authorities are collaborating with ISRO and NIUA to replenish reserves as the scenario has been grim because of large coal mines and power plants.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Korba: Facing a sharp decline in its groundwater levels, authorities in Korba have gone into damage control mode. They have launched efforts to replenish groundwater reserves in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA). Being an industrial district, the groundwater situation in Korba has been grim, with large coal mines and power plants causing the levels to decline steadily.
According to a study, the groundwater level in Korba district has dropped by 1.5-2 m over the last five years. Authorities have identified 10 locations within the municipal limits where the groundwater level has fallen significantly, and initiated a recharge pit project there at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. It is hoped that in the coming years, the groundwater level in selected urban areas will rise with the help of this scheme, ensuring drinking water supply and preventing their boreholes from drying up. The municipal corporation will also face no water problems in the future.
It is hoped that in the coming years, the groundwater level in these selected urban areas will rise, ensuring drinking water supply and preventing the boreholes from drying up. As a result, they expect that Korba Municipal Corporation will not face any water problems in the future.
Sources said Korba was recently selected under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 mission by ISRO and NIUA, under which shallow aquifer management and urban groundwater recharge projects are being implemented. The primary objective is to improve groundwater levels, conserve rainwater and prevent waterlogging.
Sources said modern recharge pits, injection wells and soak pits are being built at various locations. This differs significantly from traditional methods of water harvesting or recharging groundwater. This cutting-edge technology helps in effectively recharging groundwater levels, as it captures rainwater that would otherwise run off during the monsoon season, and sends it directly into the ground.
The ambitious groundwater recharge project is using ISRO data and remote sensing techniques to identify suitable recharge zones to indicate where and how deep underground water can be recharged. Ten locations in Korba city, including Siyan Sadan and the Pump House near the Clock Tower, have been selected. The water table at these locations is significantly low. Once completed, this project will help raise water levels in the urban areas.
Sources said multi-layer filters are being used in soak pits and recharge wells to ensure that the water filtered through them during the rainy season is clean thus eliminating the possibility of groundwater contamination. It is being claimed that the construction of this structure near the Clock Tower, which is prone to waterlogging during heavy rains, will reduce waterlogging by allowing the accumulated water to seep into the ground.
Sources said shallow aquifer management is an urban water management technique used to improve depleting groundwater levels and prevent waterlogging in cities during the monsoons. Injection borewells that are approximately 100-120 ft deep, have been dug using this technique near Cian Sadan in the Clock Tower area.
Under this technique, excess water collected from the surrounding area is sent to recharge pits. A multi-stage filter has been built to filter out debris, soil and chemicals before the water is sent underground. Layers of gravel and sand approximately 1 m thick are laid in the pits for filtering out the impurities as water passes through them to reach the ground. The groundwater level in Korba is generally 3-12 m below the surface. During the summer, this level can drop to 20 m near industrial areas and coal mines.
Municipal Commissioner Ashutosh Pandey disclosed, “Construction has been completed at approximately six locations, and it is underway at others. The aim is to recharge groundwater levels. This project will undoubtedly help increase these levels.”
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