ETV Bharat / bharat

Konda Surekha Row | Why Is Rahul Gandhi Silent, Asks BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday hit out at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and questioned his silence over allegations made by Congress leader and former Telangana Minister Konda Surekha.

Konda Surekha was sacked from the Revanth Reddy Cabinet by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj, said, "For Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, 'Smash the Patriarchy' is merely hollow rhetoric. You must have seen that in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, where Congress governments are in power, they did not find even a single woman suitable to be given the responsibility of a ministerial position."

The action against Surekha came after she met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi and strongly questioned the disciplinary action initiated against her. She argued that if the party wanted to take action for alleged indiscipline, Revanth Reddy should be the first to face a show-cause notice.