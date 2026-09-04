Konda Surekha Row | Why Is Rahul Gandhi Silent, Asks BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj
Konda Surekha was sacked from the Revanth Reddy Cabinet in Telangana on Thursday.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday hit out at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and questioned his silence over allegations made by Congress leader and former Telangana Minister Konda Surekha.
Konda Surekha was sacked from the Revanth Reddy Cabinet by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters here, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj, said, "For Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, 'Smash the Patriarchy' is merely hollow rhetoric. You must have seen that in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, where Congress governments are in power, they did not find even a single woman suitable to be given the responsibility of a ministerial position."
The action against Surekha came after she met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi and strongly questioned the disciplinary action initiated against her. She argued that if the party wanted to take action for alleged indiscipline, Revanth Reddy should be the first to face a show-cause notice.
"Yesterday, you also saw how, in Telangana, a senior leader of the Congress party was allegedly humiliated and removed from the state cabinet by the Congress government there. Konda Surekha has levelled very serious allegations against the Congress government in Telangana and the Congress Chief Minister. I want to ask... why is Rahul Gandhi still maintaining silence on the allegations of injustice and blackmail that she has made?," said Bansuri Swaraj.
"Perhaps it is because 'Smash the Patriarchy' is, for him, nothing more than an election slogan and political rhetoric. In reality, the mindset of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, whether in the party or in government, is... 'Smash the prospects of women if they are progressive'," added Bansuri Swaraj, who represents the New Delhi constituency, in the Lower House of Parliament.
Revanth Reddy had reportedly urged the party leadership to take stringent disciplinary action against Surekha.
Surekha had questioned Revanth Reddy's statements about continuing as Chief Minister for ten years and his remarks about candidates for the next Assembly elections. "Before issuing a show-cause notice to me, it should be issued to the Chief Minister," Surekha had said.
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