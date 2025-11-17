ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata's Hospital Man: A Poolcar Driver Who Cooks, Distributes Free Meals Among Needy Relatives Of Patients At Government Hospitals

By Sudip Dey & Soumita Bhattacharjee

Kolkata: For nearly a decade, the figure of a chubby, sunny 55-year-old poolcar driver has been greeted with relief by relatives of patients when he is sighted parking his car near Kolkata's many government hospitals. During all these years the bespectacled, bandana-wearing Partha Kar Chowdhury has been feeding relatives of patients at these government hospitals for free. Every day, without fail.

In 2016, when he was admitted to a government-run hospital, Partha was moved by the plight of needy patients and their relatives there. That's when he decided to distribute food to the needy, hungry and distressed relatives of patients.

Popularly known as 'Hospital Man', Kar Chowdhury collects food and distributes it among needy relatives of patients admitted in the government hospitals. He says, "I was moved after seeing the condition of distressed, needy, hungry relatives of patients sharing the food provided by hospital authorities, and decided to bring food for them with whatever I had or could."

Kar Chowdhury, who lives in the Kalighat area, didn't stop his philanthropic exercise even during the Covid-19 lockdowns. After completing his daily duties as a poolcar driver, he returns home and immediately begins preparing food, which he then drives down to around 4-5 government-run hospitals in his own car.