Kolkata's Hospital Man: A Poolcar Driver Who Cooks, Distributes Free Meals Among Needy Relatives Of Patients At Government Hospitals
Partha Kar Chowdhury distributes 150 free meals twice daily across 4-5 government hospitals; also runs free medical camp on Sundays.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST
By Sudip Dey & Soumita Bhattacharjee
Kolkata: For nearly a decade, the figure of a chubby, sunny 55-year-old poolcar driver has been greeted with relief by relatives of patients when he is sighted parking his car near Kolkata's many government hospitals. During all these years the bespectacled, bandana-wearing Partha Kar Chowdhury has been feeding relatives of patients at these government hospitals for free. Every day, without fail.
In 2016, when he was admitted to a government-run hospital, Partha was moved by the plight of needy patients and their relatives there. That's when he decided to distribute food to the needy, hungry and distressed relatives of patients.
Popularly known as 'Hospital Man', Kar Chowdhury collects food and distributes it among needy relatives of patients admitted in the government hospitals. He says, "I was moved after seeing the condition of distressed, needy, hungry relatives of patients sharing the food provided by hospital authorities, and decided to bring food for them with whatever I had or could."
Kar Chowdhury, who lives in the Kalighat area, didn't stop his philanthropic exercise even during the Covid-19 lockdowns. After completing his daily duties as a poolcar driver, he returns home and immediately begins preparing food, which he then drives down to around 4-5 government-run hospitals in his own car.
Initially, he started distributing packets of muri (puffed rice) among 25-30 people. But soon, he realised this wasn't enough. That's when he decided to arrange food from various sources. Now he transports and distributes around 150 meals twice a day.
Mothahar Mollah from Canning in South 24 Parganas, has been bringing his son for treatment to Kolkata for the past two-and-a-half years. He says, "Whenever I come, I get food from his hand."
Sunita, from Purulia, whose husband is suffering from cancer, says, "I came after hearing about him. He gives food free of cost. I have been eating his meals for the past two days."
Shekhali Bibi from Murshidabad also expresses her gratitude. "I get food free of cost just by showing my hospital visiting card. It's very helpful."
Kar Chowdhury also runs a free medical camp on Sundays. With time, his noble initiative has gained recognition among the public, many of whom now donate rice, dal, eggs, fish and sweetmeats to him to prepare the meals.
He told ETV Bharat, "I will continue my work of providing food to hungry and distressed relatives of patients in different hospitals of Kolkata. I'm now even getting the support of some kindhearted people. So far, I have been able to provide around 6 lakh plates of free food. I hope to be able to provide food to more such people in the future."
