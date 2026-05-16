ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata STF Arrests Youth For Fake Al-Qaeda Threat Mail; Civic Volunteer Held In Purulia Sand Smuggling Case

Kolkata/Purulia: The West Bengal Police have arrested a youth from Kolkata's Garden Reach area for allegedly posing as an Al-Qaeda operative and sending a threatening e-mail mentioning Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, while in a separate crackdown, a civic volunteer was arrested in Purulia in connection with illegal sand smuggling.

Both incidents are being treated seriously by the state administration amid heightened political and security sensitivities in West Bengal. According to police sources, a threatening e-mail claiming that a bomb had been planted was received at Kolkata Police's Bhowanipore Police Station. Since the message reportedly mentioned the Chief Minister's name and was allegedly sent in the guise of an Al-Qaeda operative, authorities immediately launched a high-level investigation.

The Special Task Force (STF) and cyber experts traced the IP address linked to the e-mail to the Garden Reach area of Kolkata. Acting swiftly, police arrested a youth identified as Hasmin Iqbal.

Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police V Solomon Nesakumar said authorities were treating such attempts to create panic with utmost seriousness.

"Incidents involving fake threats or attempts to spread panic are being treated very seriously. The investigation is continuing, and strict legal action will be taken," he said.

Motive Under Investigation

According to Lalbazar sources, the accused initially claimed during questioning that he sent the threatening e-mail out of personal frustration linked to a failed relationship. However, investigators are probing why the Chief Minister's name was invoked in what appears to be a personal dispute.