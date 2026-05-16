Kolkata STF Arrests Youth For Fake Al-Qaeda Threat Mail; Civic Volunteer Held In Purulia Sand Smuggling Case
The accused claimed during questioning that he sent the threatening e-mail, mentioning Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, out of personal frustration linked to a failed relationship.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Kolkata/Purulia: The West Bengal Police have arrested a youth from Kolkata's Garden Reach area for allegedly posing as an Al-Qaeda operative and sending a threatening e-mail mentioning Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, while in a separate crackdown, a civic volunteer was arrested in Purulia in connection with illegal sand smuggling.
Both incidents are being treated seriously by the state administration amid heightened political and security sensitivities in West Bengal. According to police sources, a threatening e-mail claiming that a bomb had been planted was received at Kolkata Police's Bhowanipore Police Station. Since the message reportedly mentioned the Chief Minister's name and was allegedly sent in the guise of an Al-Qaeda operative, authorities immediately launched a high-level investigation.
The Special Task Force (STF) and cyber experts traced the IP address linked to the e-mail to the Garden Reach area of Kolkata. Acting swiftly, police arrested a youth identified as Hasmin Iqbal.
Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police V Solomon Nesakumar said authorities were treating such attempts to create panic with utmost seriousness.
"Incidents involving fake threats or attempts to spread panic are being treated very seriously. The investigation is continuing, and strict legal action will be taken," he said.
Motive Under Investigation
According to Lalbazar sources, the accused initially claimed during questioning that he sent the threatening e-mail out of personal frustration linked to a failed relationship. However, investigators are probing why the Chief Minister's name was invoked in what appears to be a personal dispute.
Police are examining whether the act was intended merely to create panic or if there were broader motives and possible accomplices involved. Authorities have seized and are analysing the accused's mobile phone, e-mail accounts, social media activity and other digital evidence.
Following the incident, security arrangements linked to the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari have reportedly been strengthened further. In a separate development from Purulia district, police arrested a civic volunteer identified as Shahajahan Ansari on charges of illegal sand smuggling.
Police said Ansari, a resident of the Palanja area under Purulia Muffasil Police Station limits, was caught transporting sand illegally using a tractor during a raid conducted on Friday night. The vehicle was also seized. District Additional Superintendent of Police George Allen John said similar allegations had earlier surfaced against the accused.
"He had previously faced action in a similar case, including suspension from duty for six months. Since the allegations have surfaced again and were substantiated, action has been taken as per the law," the officer said.
Police claimed around 100 cubic feet of illegally transported sand was recovered from the tractor. Investigators said illegal sand mining and smuggling networks have been active in parts of Purulia for several years, prompting periodic enforcement drives by district police.
Officials noted that the involvement of a civic volunteer in such activities has caused concern within administrative circles and underscored the need for stricter monitoring and accountability.
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