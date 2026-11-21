Kolkata Philatelist Collects World's Longest Postage Stamp From Pakistan
Issued by Pakistan Post on June 30 to commemorate legendary artist Sadequain's 96th birth anniversary, the item represents a fusion of art, history, and culture.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Kolkata: A philatelist from Kolkata has collected a special commemorative stamp from Pakistan, which is known as the longest postage stamp in the world.
Debkumar Paul, a resident of the Nargerbazar area of Dum Dum, is a private school teacher and has been collecting currencies, postage stamps, and special commemorative items from various countries for nearly 26 years.
What began as a hobby for Pal has evolved into a unique record of history, art, culture, and personal sentiment. By gathering coins, postage stamps, and various memorabilia from home and abroad, he set up a new window to view the world.
On June 30, Pakistan Post issued this special postage stamp to mark the 96th birth anniversary of the legendary Pakistani artist, painter, and calligrapher Sadequain. Measuring approximately 280 mm (28 cm), the commemorative issue comprises three stamps — representing a fusion of art, history, and culture.
As postal services between India and Pakistan are currently suspended, Paul couldn't obtain the stamp directly from Pakistan, and he had to opt for an alternative route via Dubai from a Pakistani collector through a friend from South India who handed it over to him in the first week of November.
For Pal, the very fact that the stamp finally reached his collection after navigating the complexities of international communication and travelling a long and circuitous path is a source of special joy.
"Since postal services between India and Pakistan are suspended, it had to be brought via Dubai. A friend of mine lives there, and I received the stamp through him. As a collector, the country of origin doesn't matter to me. If an item is worth collecting, I collect," Paul said.
He started collecting in 2000. Although his initial interest lay in numismatics (coin collecting), his collection gradually expanded to include postage stamps and various unique memorabilia.
Currently, his collection features coins from 197 countries around the world, and the total number of pieces exceeds 10,000, including foreign currency and other items.
Paul is more interested in collecting rare and unconventional items than just standard coins or postage stamps. His collection includes unique items such as stamps made of rubber, silk, or even wood. He said these exceptional specimens hold a special appeal for a collector.
Paul also has the knack for collecting large-sized postage stamps from various countries. It includes uniquely sized stamps from the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Romania. He asserts that while stamps from certain other countries were previously the longest, the new release from Pakistan has set a new record.
Asked whether there was any hesitation in keeping a commemorative Pakistani postage stamp in his collection — given the strained political relations between India and Pakistan — Paul said that for a collector, national borders are less significant than the historical and artistic value of the items collected.
"As collectors, we always focus on the aspect of acquisition. The country of origin is never an obstacle. A compelling object, something worth collecting, can come from any country," he said.
He also has an interest in the artworks of Sadequain, which extends beyond calligraphy and painting, encompassing various cultural and religious themes. He even created pieces inspired by Hindu concepts and subject matter.
For him, the postage stamp, released on the artist's birth anniversary, is more than just a publication by a national postal service. It is a commemorative item deeply linked to art and history.
Paul is uncertain about the original price of the postage stamp in Pakistani currency. Although the cost of the stamp itself was relatively low, he ended up spending around Rs 600 to Rs 700 covering transport and various other expenses to get it to India. He has acquired only one such stamp, intended solely for his personal collection rather than for sale.
For Paul, every new addition tells a story. A coin might introduce him to a nation's economic history, while a postage stamp could highlight the diversity of its art and culture. This particular, elongated postage stamp from Pakistan adds yet another narrative to his collection — one that speaks to how, even amidst the political divide between the two nations, a shared passion for art and collecting can bridge the gap.
Beyond borders, diplomacy, or severed communication channels, this small yet exceptional artefact has become a prized possession for a collector.
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