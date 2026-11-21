ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Philatelist Collects World's Longest Postage Stamp From Pakistan

Kolkata: A philatelist from Kolkata has collected a special commemorative stamp from Pakistan, which is known as the longest postage stamp in the world.

Debkumar Paul, a resident of the Nargerbazar area of Dum Dum, is a private school teacher and has been collecting currencies, postage stamps, and special commemorative items from various countries for nearly 26 years.

What began as a hobby for Pal has evolved into a unique record of history, art, culture, and personal sentiment. By gathering coins, postage stamps, and various memorabilia from home and abroad, he set up a new window to view the world.

On June 30, Pakistan Post issued this special postage stamp to mark the 96th birth anniversary of the legendary Pakistani artist, painter, and calligrapher Sadequain. Measuring approximately 280 mm (28 cm), the commemorative issue comprises three stamps — representing a fusion of art, history, and culture.

Measuring approximately 280 mm (28 cm), the commemorative issue comprises three stamps. (ETV Bharat)

As postal services between India and Pakistan are currently suspended, Paul couldn't obtain the stamp directly from Pakistan, and he had to opt for an alternative route via Dubai from a Pakistani collector through a friend from South India who handed it over to him in the first week of November.

For Pal, the very fact that the stamp finally reached his collection after navigating the complexities of international communication and travelling a long and circuitous path is a source of special joy.

"Since postal services between India and Pakistan are suspended, it had to be brought via Dubai. A friend of mine lives there, and I received the stamp through him. As a collector, the country of origin doesn't matter to me. If an item is worth collecting, I collect," Paul said.

He started collecting in 2000. Although his initial interest lay in numismatics (coin collecting), his collection gradually expanded to include postage stamps and various unique memorabilia.

Currently, his collection features coins from 197 countries around the world, and the total number of pieces exceeds 10,000, including foreign currency and other items.

A currency issued by the Bank of Scotland in Paul's collection. (ETV Bharat)

Paul is more interested in collecting rare and unconventional items than just standard coins or postage stamps. His collection includes unique items such as stamps made of rubber, silk, or even wood. He said these exceptional specimens hold a special appeal for a collector.