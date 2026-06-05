ETV Bharat / bharat

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim Resigns Amid Deepening Crisis In Trinamool Congress

"I am not able to work the way I used to do earlier. That's why I have resigned. Otherwise, it would have been an insult to the chair I held. My best wishes to those who will take over,” Hakim told reporters.

Hakim, one of the party's senior-most leaders and a close associate of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, said he had stepped down because he could no longer perform his duties in the manner, he once did.

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday announced his resignation from the post for not being able to function effectively under the current circumstances.

The four-time MLA from Kolkata Port had reportedly sought permission from Banerjee earlier to resign from the post. He cited difficulties in carrying out his responsibilities after the BJP came to power in West Bengal. According to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, the party had persuaded him to continue, which he did for some time; however, he requested again for the release of Friday. The former Chief Minister accepted his resignation.

The 67-year-old leader also urged Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to fulfil the expectations of the people. Hakim's resignation comes at a time when the TMC is struggling with political and organisational challenges. In the recent local body election trends, the BJP was leading in 102 of the 144 wards, while the TMC was ahead in only 42, which caused concerns in the party.

A former state minister and one of the best-known faces of the TMC, Hakim had been serving as the Mayor of Kolkata since November 2018. He also holds the distinction of being the first Muslim mayor of the city since Independence.

Sources said Hakim had first sought permission to resign on June 3 amid growing tensions within the party. The crisis deepened after 60 of the party’s 80 MLAs reportedly broke ranks and projected expelled first-time legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of their faction. Subsequently, the Assembly Speaker recognised Ritabrata as the Leader of Opposition, which further intensified tensions within the party.

The dispute over the Leader of Opposition post emerged after allegations that the signatures of Ritabrata and fellow MLA Sandipan Saha had been forged on documents proposing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the position. Both Ritabrata and Saha denied the allegations and were subsequently expelled from the TMC.