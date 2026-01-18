ETV Bharat / bharat

Kogilu Slum Demolition: Displaced Families Suffer As SHRC Interim Report Remains Unimplemented

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), following a visit to the site, submitted an interim report on January 2, urging the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to take urgent steps to provide relief to the displaced residents.

Bengaluru: Almost a month after the bulldozer action at Kogilu Slum Layout in north Bengaluru, affected families continue to live in distress, with basic needs still unmet.

The interim report highlighted four key recommendations. These include ensuring uninterrupted supply of food and clean drinking water, setting up mobile healthcare units, providing mobile toilets, and improving basic living conditions at relief camps. While the government has arranged temporary food and water supply, activists say the remaining recommendations have not yet been implemented on the ground.

Food being cooked for the relief camp's residents (ETV Bharat)

Belongings of families displaced by the demolition (ETV Bharat)

“These are not luxuries. These are minimum necessities required for human dignity,” legal activist Advocate T Narasimhamurthy told ETV Bharat, referring to healthcare and sanitation facilities recommended by the SHRC.Narasimhamurthy said he met Karnataka's Chief Secretary to raise concerns about the living conditions at the Kogilu camp, especially the condition of children and pregnant women. He also spoke to the Bengaluru Authority Commissioner over the phone to seek immediate intervention.

“The situation is painful. Children are falling sick and pregnant women are living without medical support,” he said. He also alleged that activists supporting the displaced families are being targeted. “Cases are being filed to create fear. Even I am facing a police case. But we will not step back,” Narasimhamurthy said, adding such actions were aimed at silencing voices raising humanitarian concerns.



Families sleep on streets, safety concerns persist



Rights activist Gowramma, speaking to ETV Bharat, painted a grim picture of life at the Kogilu camp. “People do not have medicines or immunity support. Many are sleeping on the streets without food. They have put up small tents on their own to survive,” she said.

Members of SHRC inspecting the relief camps (ETV Bharat)

Families displaced by the demolition (ETV Bharat)

Gowramma also raised serious safety concerns at relief centres identified by the authorities. According to her, families are being asked to move to centers located four to five kilometres away, without clarity on facilities or housing arrangements. “There are no safety measures. Officials say facilities will be provided only after people move. This uncertainty is forcing families to stay back in fear,” she said.Gowramma said the conditions clearly show that the SHRC’s interim recommendations remain largely unimplemented, despite discussions at the highest administrative level.Gowramma also questioned the political impact of the demolitions ahead of upcoming GBA elections. “People vote for protection and security, not for their homes to be destroyed,” she said. “If governments continue with such actions, public anger is inevitable. These decisions will not be forgotten at election time.” As displaced families continue to struggle for shelter, safety, and dignity, activists warn that delays in relief could deepen both humanitarian suffering and public resentment.