ETV Bharat / bharat

Kogilu Slum Demolition: Displaced Families Suffer As SHRC Interim Report Remains Unimplemented

The SHRC had recommended providing food and clean drinking water, healthcare units, mobile toilets and improving basic living conditions at the relief camp.

Almost a month after the bulldozer action at Kogilu Slum Layout in north Bengaluru, affected families continue to live in distress, with basic needs still unmet.
Families displaced by the demolition (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 18, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Almost a month after the bulldozer action at Kogilu Slum Layout in north Bengaluru, affected families continue to live in distress, with basic needs still unmet.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), following a visit to the site, submitted an interim report on January 2, urging the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to take urgent steps to provide relief to the displaced residents.

The interim report highlighted four key recommendations. These include ensuring uninterrupted supply of food and clean drinking water, setting up mobile healthcare units, providing mobile toilets, and improving basic living conditions at relief camps. While the government has arranged temporary food and water supply, activists say the remaining recommendations have not yet been implemented on the ground.

Almost a month after the bulldozer action at Kogilu Slum Layout in north Bengaluru, affected families continue to live in distress, with basic needs still unmet.
Food being cooked for the relief camp's residents (ETV Bharat)
“These are not luxuries. These are minimum necessities required for human dignity,” legal activist Advocate T Narasimhamurthy told ETV Bharat, referring to healthcare and sanitation facilities recommended by the SHRC.Children and Pregnant Women Among the Worst AffectedNarasimhamurthy said he met Karnataka's Chief Secretary to raise concerns about the living conditions at the Kogilu camp, especially the condition of children and pregnant women. He also spoke to the Bengaluru Authority Commissioner over the phone to seek immediate intervention.
Almost a month after the bulldozer action at Kogilu Slum Layout in north Bengaluru, affected families continue to live in distress, with basic needs still unmet.
Belongings of families displaced by the demolition (ETV Bharat)

“The situation is painful. Children are falling sick and pregnant women are living without medical support,” he said. He also alleged that activists supporting the displaced families are being targeted. “Cases are being filed to create fear. Even I am facing a police case. But we will not step back,” Narasimhamurthy said, adding such actions were aimed at silencing voices raising humanitarian concerns.

Families sleep on streets, safety concerns persist

Rights activist Gowramma, speaking to ETV Bharat, painted a grim picture of life at the Kogilu camp. “People do not have medicines or immunity support. Many are sleeping on the streets without food. They have put up small tents on their own to survive,” she said.

Almost a month after the bulldozer action at Kogilu Slum Layout in north Bengaluru, affected families continue to live in distress, with basic needs still unmet.
Members of SHRC inspecting the relief camps (ETV Bharat)
Gowramma also raised serious safety concerns at relief centres identified by the authorities. According to her, families are being asked to move to centers located four to five kilometres away, without clarity on facilities or housing arrangements. “There are no safety measures. Officials say facilities will be provided only after people move. This uncertainty is forcing families to stay back in fear,” she said.Gowramma said the conditions clearly show that the SHRC’s interim recommendations remain largely unimplemented, despite discussions at the highest administrative level.Possible Impact on Upcoming GBA Elections
Almost a month after the bulldozer action at Kogilu Slum Layout in north Bengaluru, affected families continue to live in distress, with basic needs still unmet.
Families displaced by the demolition (ETV Bharat)
Gowramma also questioned the political impact of the demolitions ahead of upcoming GBA elections. “People vote for protection and security, not for their homes to be destroyed,” she said. “If governments continue with such actions, public anger is inevitable. These decisions will not be forgotten at election time.” As displaced families continue to struggle for shelter, safety, and dignity, activists warn that delays in relief could deepen both humanitarian suffering and public resentment.

TAGGED:

KOGILU
SLUM DEMOLITION
KARNATAKA SHRC
BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.