Kogilu Slum Demolition: Displaced Families Suffer As SHRC Interim Report Remains Unimplemented
The SHRC had recommended providing food and clean drinking water, healthcare units, mobile toilets and improving basic living conditions at the relief camp.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: Almost a month after the bulldozer action at Kogilu Slum Layout in north Bengaluru, affected families continue to live in distress, with basic needs still unmet.
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), following a visit to the site, submitted an interim report on January 2, urging the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to take urgent steps to provide relief to the displaced residents.
The interim report highlighted four key recommendations. These include ensuring uninterrupted supply of food and clean drinking water, setting up mobile healthcare units, providing mobile toilets, and improving basic living conditions at relief camps. While the government has arranged temporary food and water supply, activists say the remaining recommendations have not yet been implemented on the ground.
“The situation is painful. Children are falling sick and pregnant women are living without medical support,” he said. He also alleged that activists supporting the displaced families are being targeted. “Cases are being filed to create fear. Even I am facing a police case. But we will not step back,” Narasimhamurthy said, adding such actions were aimed at silencing voices raising humanitarian concerns.
Families sleep on streets, safety concerns persist
Rights activist Gowramma, speaking to ETV Bharat, painted a grim picture of life at the Kogilu camp. “People do not have medicines or immunity support. Many are sleeping on the streets without food. They have put up small tents on their own to survive,” she said.