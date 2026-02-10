ETV Bharat / bharat

Kochi Water Metro Eyeing Revenue By Selling Carbon Credits

By Minati Singha

Kochi: Kochi Water Metro, that has already set a standard in sustainable transportation, is all set to generate revenue by selling carbon credits it earned by adopting various emission reducing technologies. The water metro operates a fleet of 20 highly efficient battery-operated boats.

Shaji P Janardhanan, chief general manager (water transport), Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and head of Kochi Water Metro said “We have a plan to get carbon credits for the positive things we are doing in saving the environment. We have already initiated the tender process to select consultant. We have saved a good amount of carbon footprint and when the project is fully operational, we would be able to save 45,000 metric tonnes of carbon footprint.”

With a long-term target of sourcing 100 per cent energy from solar power, the Kochi Water Metro expects to cut nearly 22,800 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually by 2026, a figure projected to rise to around 45,000 metric tonnes per year by 2035.