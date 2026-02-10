Kochi Water Metro Eyeing Revenue By Selling Carbon Credits
Kochi Water Metro expects to cut 22,800 metric tonnes of CO₂ emission annually by 2026, which will go up to 45,000 metric tonnes by 2035.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Kochi: Kochi Water Metro, that has already set a standard in sustainable transportation, is all set to generate revenue by selling carbon credits it earned by adopting various emission reducing technologies. The water metro operates a fleet of 20 highly efficient battery-operated boats.
Shaji P Janardhanan, chief general manager (water transport), Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and head of Kochi Water Metro said “We have a plan to get carbon credits for the positive things we are doing in saving the environment. We have already initiated the tender process to select consultant. We have saved a good amount of carbon footprint and when the project is fully operational, we would be able to save 45,000 metric tonnes of carbon footprint.”
With a long-term target of sourcing 100 per cent energy from solar power, the Kochi Water Metro expects to cut nearly 22,800 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually by 2026, a figure projected to rise to around 45,000 metric tonnes per year by 2035.
“These verified emission reductions can be converted into tradable carbon credits, which may be sold in domestic or international carbon markets,” Janardhanan said.
Officials said the move would not only strengthen the project’s financial sustainability but also position Kochi Water Metro as a model for climate-friendly urban mobility. The revenue earned from carbon trading could be ploughed back into expanding services, improving infrastructure, and further enhancing energy efficiency.
Currently operational in six routes, there are 20 boats covering 12 terminals. The Kochi Water Metro project envisages the development of 15 identified routes, connecting 10 islands along a network of routes that span 78 km with a fleet of 78 fast, electrically propelled hybrid ferries plying to 38 jetties. More than 33000 islanders are expected to benefit from the water metro.
Officials highlighted India’s integrated vision of leveraging waterways as engines of cultural connectivity, sustainable transport and economic growth. They also flagged the feasibility study by Kochi Water Metro along the Mahanadi riverfront in Cuttack, including the Silver City Boat Club, Bali Jatra Grounds, Barabati area, Deer Park, Chahata, Dhabaleswar Temple, Mundali Bridge, Odisha Maritime Museum and the Mandapada viewpoint, underscoring the region’s rich historical and scenic significance.
