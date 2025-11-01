Know Your Vehicle: Why Your FASTag Could Stop Working
NHAI has simplified the FASTag KYV process, requiring only a front vehicle photo with auto-fetched details from the Vahan database for easier verification.
Published : November 1, 2025
Updated : November 1, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Vehicle owners across India will now have to undergo the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) verification to remain eligible to use their FASTag at toll plazas.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has indicated that the changes will tighten the digital toll collection system, curb misuse, and increase transparency. However, many drivers are not so pleased and have expressed concern that it is just another bureaucratic hassle.
Below, we go over everything you need to know about what KYV is, why it is now required, what has changed in the new guidelines, and how a user completes the system.
What is Know Your Vehicle (KYV)?
The Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process is a verification system created by Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a subsidiary of the NHAI, to make sure that every FASTag is linked to the right vehicle.
In other words, KYV is a “Know Your Customer” (KYC) process, but for vehicles. Users will be required to upload documents, mostly the vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) proving ownership and a photo of the FASTag affixed to the windshield, to verify ownership and prevent fraudulent use. Every verification is valid for a period of three years, after which a re-KYV will be required to keep the FASTag active and compliant.
Why Was KYV Introduced
The change is a result of increasing abuse of FASTag technology since it was introduced. Authorities had found several loopholes that motorists and transporters had been abusing FASTags including using loose FASTags that were kept in their wallets and not adhered to vehicle windshields.
The other reasons are
1. Using the same FASTag on multiple vehicles.
2. Attaching car FASTags to trucks in order to pay lower toll rates.
3. Selling or transferring vehicles without informing the developer of the FASTag to update the tag vehicle assignment.
These exploits not only skewed toll collections away from the legitimate carrier and towards the carrier who committed an exploit. It alsos led to revenue loses (leakage) and damages the quality of data in the increasingly digitized tolling system of India.
NHAI says KYV aims to “clean up the FASTag ecosystem” and align with the One Vehicle, One Tag (OVOT) mandate, which was made mandatory from October 31, 2024. Together, both policies ensure each vehicle has only one active FASTag correctly linked to it.
What Has Changed in the Revised KYV Rules
In a relief to vehicle owners, the NHAI recently simplified the KYV process after widespread complaints about technical glitches and difficult upload requirements.
The revised guidelines, issued by IHMCL, include several key changes:
1. No more multiple photo uploads: Motorists driving cars, jeeps, or vans no longer need to provide side-view images of their vehicles. Only a front photograph clearly showing the number plate and FASTag is now required. The side image requirement to identify the axles will be dropped.
2. Automatic fetching of data from VAHAN: The process now will leverage the Government of India’s VAHAN database, which is the central repository for vehicle registrations in India. When the user enters the vehicle number, chassis number, or the mobile number, the system will auto fetch the RC details. In the case where multiple vehicles are registered to a single mobile number, the user will select the relevant vehicle to complete KYV.
3. No sudden service suspension: In the past, there would be unverified and sudden deactivation of FASTags and motorists would be left to resolve at the toll gate. In the new regime, the FASTag will be actively serviced even while KYV is pending, and a reasonable timeline would be provided to the users to complete KYV.
4. Older FASTags remain valid: FASTags issued before the KYV policy came into effect will continue to work normally unless a bank receives complaints of misuse or loose tag usage. In such cases, the tag may be flagged.
5. Banks to assist users: If users face technical or document-upload issues, banks are now responsible for contacting them directly and helping them complete the KYV process before any disconnection.
NHAI has also directed issuing banks to send SMS notifications to remind users whose KYV verification is still pending.
Why It’s Mandatory Now
Starting October 31, completing KYV is mandatory for all FASTag users. Failure to do so may result in the FASTag being deactivated or “hotlisted”, meaning the user will have to pay tolls in cash and could face penalties.
According to ICICI Bank, “As per regulations, it is mandatory to complete KYV verification. You need to ensure that all images uploaded are clear and correct. If any application is declined, your FASTag will be hotlisted, and you must re-upload the correct documents for reactivation.”
HDFC Bank explains on its website, “KYV is a regulatory requirement to ensure the FASTag has been issued on the correct vehicle. The process remains valid for three years, after which Re-KYV will be due.”
The objective, according to officials, is to enhance accountability, prevent tag duplication, and strengthen digital toll security before India transitions to the upcoming Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system, a barrier-free, camera-based setup being piloted by NHAI.
How to Complete KYV: Step-by-Step Guide
Vehicle owners can complete KYV through their issuing bank’s website or mobile app. Almost all major banks provide this (ICICI, HDFC, SBI, Airtel Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Bank, IDFC First Bank).
Here are simple steps that can help you:
1. Login: Go to your FASTag provider's website or download the app to login using your registered mobile number.
2. Find KYV section: Navigate to the FASTag Services > Update KYV or Know Your Vehicle.
3. Verify details: The system will automatically fetch responses about your vehicle from a government app called VAHAN License Number, Chassis Number, and Engine Number, and then you will need to verify it.
4. Upload required pictures: Front view picture of the vehicle with License Plate Number and FASTag on front windshield.
5. RC (Registration Certifcate) Front and Back: In some instances, a photo of the interior view featuring the tag's serial number.
6. Submit and Verify: After uploading the images, fill in the form and submit it: an OTP will be sent for verification. After the assurance from NHAI, your tag will be listed as Active and Verified.
The whole process is done at zero cost. You can also see the status once you get logged into the same platform.
Can users file complaints?
If a user has issues uploading documents or the verification is not successful, they can contact their issuing bank for help (as per NHAI's new directive).
1. Call the National Highway Helpline at 1033 for guidance or to register complaints related to KYV.
2. Re-upload documents if the KYV request is denied or classified as incomplete.
3. Step-by-step KYV (Know Your Vehicle) verification:
|Step
|What to do
|Documents / Inputs required
|Tips & Notes
|1. Prepare documents & photos
|Gather RC, ID and vehicle photos before you start.
|Registration Certificate (RC) — front & back (clear, readable) - ID proof (Aadhaar / PAN / Passport) - Front photo of vehicle showing number plate + FASTag on windshield - (If asked) inside photo of FASTag showing serial number; recent selfie in some cases
|Use high-resolution photos, good daylight, no glare on RC or plate. Crop but don’t blur any text.
|2. Login to FASTag portal / bank app
|Open your FASTag issuer’s website or mobile app and sign in using your registered mobile number.
|Registered mobile number / account credentials
|Popular issuers: ICICI, HDFC, SBI, Airtel Payments Bank, Paytm, IDFC First, Park+, etc.
|3. Go to KYV / Know Your Vehicle
|Navigate to FASTag Services > Update KYV / Know Your Vehicle section.
|—
|If you can’t find it, search app for “KYV” or check FAQs / help section.
|4. Auto-fetch RC (VAHAN) or enter details
|Enter vehicle number / chassis number / mobile number; system will try to pull RC details from VAHAN.
|Vehicle number or chassis / VIN or registered mobile number
|If multiple vehicles are linked to the mobile, select the correct vehicle for KYV. Verify auto-fetched details for accuracy.
|5. Upload photos & documents
|Upload front vehicle photo (showing FASTag and plate), RC front & back, ID proof, and any additional required images.
|Prepared photos and document scans from Step 1
|Ensure file size/type meets app limits (JPG/PNG/PDF). Front vehicle photo must clearly show FASTag sticker.
|6. Fill any additional info
|Provide owner name / address / email if prompted; accept terms.
|Enter text fields as required
|Double-check spelling and registration details to avoid rejection.
|7. Submit & complete OTP verification
|Submit the KYV request and complete OTP verification sent to your registered mobile.
|Access to the registered mobile for OTP
|Keep your phone handy. OTP expiry is usually short, enter quickly.
|8. Await bank verification
|Bank or issuer verifies uploaded documents; status gets updated in portal/app.
|—
|Verification can take from a few minutes to a few business days depending on bank workload.
|9. Check status & reupload if rejected
|If verification fails, re-submit corrected photos/documents as per bank feedback.
|Corrected documents/photos
|Banks provide rejection reasons, follow them exactly to avoid repeated rejections.
|10. Confirmation: Active & Verified
|Once approved, your FASTag will show Active & Verified; keep copies of confirmation SMS/email.
|—
|If tag is hotlisted after rejection, re-submit to lift the block.
|Facing problems
|Contact your issuing bank’s customer support or call NHAI helpline 1033 to raise a complaint.
|Transaction IDs / screenshots of error / rejection message
|Banks are mandated to assist users who cannot upload documents. Keep screenshots of errors for faster resolution.
Benefits of KYV
Despite its initial inconvenience, NHAI notes that KYV has additional long-term benefits to the tolling ecosystem of our country.
1. Prevents the misuse of the tag and prevents fraud with multiple vehicles.
2. Certifies the class of each vehicle for prepaid toll collection.
3. Allows for better tracking of vehicles that have been stolen or sold.
4. Increases transparency in the reporting of toll data.
5. Will allow for future MLFF (camera-based) tolling system.
Overall, this process facilitates a smoother, faster, and more reliable toll collection process in the future.
User Concerns
Although the simplification has expedited compliance, motorists remain skeptical. Most have regarded KYV to be similar to the previous KYC process in banking; many fear they will be asked to verify both KYV and the KYV journey on multiple occasions and have experienced errors with the website as well.
Some also question whether linking FASTags to the VAHAN database could raise privacy and data security concerns. Prof. Bejon Kumar Misra, an International Consumer Policy Expert, told ETV Bharat, “All our FASTags are already vehicle-specific, why harass citizens when every tag is linked to a registered vehicle? It only exposes how irresponsible governance can be while collecting tax on tax. FASTag should be scrapped entirely across India.”
However, NHAI maintains that all data handling complies with government data protection norms. Officials say the verification drive is critical before implementing Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling, where toll plazas will be phased out and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will charge vehicles directly, making clean, verified data essential.
