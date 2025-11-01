ETV Bharat / bharat

Know Your Vehicle: Why Your FASTag Could Stop Working

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Vehicle owners across India will now have to undergo the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) verification to remain eligible to use their FASTag at toll plazas.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has indicated that the changes will tighten the digital toll collection system, curb misuse, and increase transparency. However, many drivers are not so pleased and have expressed concern that it is just another bureaucratic hassle.

Below, we go over everything you need to know about what KYV is, why it is now required, what has changed in the new guidelines, and how a user completes the system.

What is Know Your Vehicle (KYV)?

The Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process is a verification system created by Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a subsidiary of the NHAI, to make sure that every FASTag is linked to the right vehicle.

In other words, KYV is a “Know Your Customer” (KYC) process, but for vehicles. Users will be required to upload documents, mostly the vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) proving ownership and a photo of the FASTag affixed to the windshield, to verify ownership and prevent fraudulent use. Every verification is valid for a period of three years, after which a re-KYV will be required to keep the FASTag active and compliant.

Why Was KYV Introduced

The change is a result of increasing abuse of FASTag technology since it was introduced. Authorities had found several loopholes that motorists and transporters had been abusing FASTags including using loose FASTags that were kept in their wallets and not adhered to vehicle windshields.

The other reasons are

1. Using the same FASTag on multiple vehicles.

2. Attaching car FASTags to trucks in order to pay lower toll rates.

3. Selling or transferring vehicles without informing the developer of the FASTag to update the tag vehicle assignment.

These exploits not only skewed toll collections away from the legitimate carrier and towards the carrier who committed an exploit. It alsos led to revenue loses (leakage) and damages the quality of data in the increasingly digitized tolling system of India.

NHAI says KYV aims to “clean up the FASTag ecosystem” and align with the One Vehicle, One Tag (OVOT) mandate, which was made mandatory from October 31, 2024. Together, both policies ensure each vehicle has only one active FASTag correctly linked to it.

What Has Changed in the Revised KYV Rules

In a relief to vehicle owners, the NHAI recently simplified the KYV process after widespread complaints about technical glitches and difficult upload requirements.

The revised guidelines, issued by IHMCL, include several key changes:

1. No more multiple photo uploads: Motorists driving cars, jeeps, or vans no longer need to provide side-view images of their vehicles. Only a front photograph clearly showing the number plate and FASTag is now required. The side image requirement to identify the axles will be dropped.

2. Automatic fetching of data from VAHAN: The process now will leverage the Government of India’s VAHAN database, which is the central repository for vehicle registrations in India. When the user enters the vehicle number, chassis number, or the mobile number, the system will auto fetch the RC details. In the case where multiple vehicles are registered to a single mobile number, the user will select the relevant vehicle to complete KYV.

3. No sudden service suspension: In the past, there would be unverified and sudden deactivation of FASTags and motorists would be left to resolve at the toll gate. In the new regime, the FASTag will be actively serviced even while KYV is pending, and a reasonable timeline would be provided to the users to complete KYV.

4. Older FASTags remain valid: FASTags issued before the KYV policy came into effect will continue to work normally unless a bank receives complaints of misuse or loose tag usage. In such cases, the tag may be flagged.

5. Banks to assist users: If users face technical or document-upload issues, banks are now responsible for contacting them directly and helping them complete the KYV process before any disconnection.

NHAI has also directed issuing banks to send SMS notifications to remind users whose KYV verification is still pending.

Why It’s Mandatory Now

Starting October 31, completing KYV is mandatory for all FASTag users. Failure to do so may result in the FASTag being deactivated or “hotlisted”, meaning the user will have to pay tolls in cash and could face penalties.

According to ICICI Bank, “As per regulations, it is mandatory to complete KYV verification. You need to ensure that all images uploaded are clear and correct. If any application is declined, your FASTag will be hotlisted, and you must re-upload the correct documents for reactivation.”

HDFC Bank explains on its website, “KYV is a regulatory requirement to ensure the FASTag has been issued on the correct vehicle. The process remains valid for three years, after which Re-KYV will be due.”