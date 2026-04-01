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Know Why The Golden Harvest Of Ramdhan's Organic Produce Fetches Double The Market Price

Ramdhan previously worked in a sales role at a private company, but he eventually quit his job to make farming his full-time profession. Drawing inspiration from the Jobner Agricultural University, he even constructed a polyhouse on his farm. Initially, he found himself spending a significant portion of his operational costs on chemical fertilisers and pesticides for the crops grown in the polyhouse. This led him to realise that such a method of farming was not sustainable in the long run. Consequently, after discussing the matter with his family, he made the decision to transition entirely to organic farming.

Ramdhan explains that he was inspired to venture into organic farming after observing progressive farmers in his vicinity. However, he initially faced a lack of support from his family. His family members feared that organic farming would result in lower yields and potentially lead to financial losses. Yet, Ramdhan did not lose heart and stood firm in his decision. Gradually, as his fields began yielding crops of superior quality that fetched good prices in the market, his family members, too, began to appreciate his decision.

In this era of modern farming, where dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides is steadily increasing, Ramdhan has embraced a completely organic approach to agriculture.

Jaipur: Ramdhan, a farmer from Tejpur village in the district, has set a remarkable example by adopting organic farming — an initiative that not only serves as an inspiration for fellow farmers but also brings about a new direction in evolving agricultural farming.

The most distinctive feature of Ramdhan's farming practice is that he produces all the necessary seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides right on his own farm. He has set up a small, hut-like laboratory in one corner of his field, where he utilises natural resources to prepare the essential inputs required for cultivation. He produces fertilisers by utilising cow dung, cow urine, plant residues, and various other natural sources. Similarly, organic pesticides are prepared using the vegetation and flora available within the farm itself.

Ramdhan has named the pesticide he prepares "Jivamrut." He states that this pesticide controls pests that harm crops, yet causes no damage to beneficial insects that enhance soil fertility. Consequently, soil quality is preserved, and the crops remain completely safe. He claims that the organic remedies prepared on his farm are capable of resolving almost every crop-related ailment.

Ramdhan’s 'Jivamrut' and home grown seeds are changing Jaipur’s agricultural landscape (ETV Bharat)

The vegetables grown on his farm are entirely organic. Ramdhan explains that people consume the bottle gourds and other vegetables from his farm for their health benefits. Juices made from these vegetables help detoxify the body and provide relief from ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

Ramdhan and his family cultivate a total of 12 bighas of land, dedicating 6 bighas to grains and 6 bighas to vegetables. He notes that, after deducting all expenses, he manages to save approximately ₹200,000 to ₹250,000 per month. Thanks to the superior quality of his crops, he commands better prices in the market. While radishes typically sell for ₹15 to ₹20 per kilogram in the conventional market, his radishes fetch up to ₹40 per kilogram. Similarly, his carrots sell for up to ₹70 per kilogram, and his cucumbers for up to ₹100 per kilogram.

Know Why The Golden Harvest Of Ramdhans Organic Produce Fetches Double The Market Price (ETV Bharat)

Recently, he planted a potato crop across 2 bighas of land, from which he expects to generate an income of approximately ₹500,000. He will realise this income within a mere three months. Ramdhan firmly believes that if executed correctly, organic farming can prove to be far more profitable than traditional farming methods.

Taking his agricultural endeavours a step further, Ramdhan has established a small processing unit right on his farm. Here, he engages in grinding spices and extracting oils. All these products are entirely organic. He delivers these products directly to customers in Jaipur city, thereby eliminating his dependence on middlemen.

Thanks to their superior quality and purity, his products command a higher price in the market compared to conventional alternatives. His family provides him with complete support in this entire operation. Ramdhan and his wife tend the farm, while his brother manages the market supply logistics, and his brother's wife looks after the livestock. Thus, this model has achieved success through the collective efforts of the entire family. His success serves as an inspiration to other farmers who wish to move beyond traditional farming methods and venture into new experiments.