ETV Bharat / bharat

From 'Waterman Of South' To Doctor Who Never Retired: Know The Nine Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 Recipients

From left to right, top to bottom - Podili Rajashekara Raju (Rural Development and Agriculture), Dr. Rukmini Rao (Women Achiever), Dr. Jemma J. Edassery (Medicine and Healthcare), Dr. Ganesh Baraiya (Youth Icon), Devendra Kumar Gupta (Service and Mankind), Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Arts and Culture), Dr. Arjun Arunachalam (Science and Tech.), Maitreyi Jichkar (Education), and M. Suchitra (Journalism). ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: The Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 were conferred on nine distinguished individuals in Vijayawada on Monday for their contributions to journalism, arts and culture, rural development and agriculture, science and technology, social service, women's empowerment, youth leadership, education and healthcare.

The awardees' outstanding work has made a difference to communities across the country. They are Podili Rajashekara Raju (Rural Development and Agriculture), V. Rukmini Rao (Women Achiever), Dr Jemma J. Edassery (Medicine and Healthcare), Dr Ganesh Baraiya (Youth Icon), Devendra Kumar Gupta (Service and Mankind), Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Arts and Culture), Arjun Arunachalam (Science and Technology), Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar (Education) and M. Suchitra (Journalism).

Here is a look at their journeys and contributions.

Podili Rajashekara Raju -- Rural Development and Agriculture

Popularly known as the 'Waterman of South Zone', Podili Rajashekara Raju is a water conservationist and rural development practitioner from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. For more than two decades, he has worked in drought-prone regions, focusing on watershed development, groundwater recharge, irrigation, drinking water security and sustainable livelihoods.

Born into a farming family, Raju witnessed the hardships caused by water scarcity among farmers and rural households from an early age. After initially working with non-governmental organisations on women's empowerment, self-help groups, skill development and community sustainability, he shifted his focus primarily to water conservation in 2005.

Since then, he has worked to create and rejuvenate water resources through watershed projects, check dams, farm ponds and rainwater harvesting structures, helping rural communities strengthen their water security and livelihoods.

V. Rukmini Rao -- Women Achiever

For decades, V. Rukmini Rao has worked to advance women's rights, challenge gender discrimination and secure dignity and independence for women facing social and economic inequalities.

Her journey began with a commitment to confronting the injustices faced by women, particularly in rural communities. In 1981, she co-founded the Saheli Resource Centre in Delhi, at a time when dowry deaths and domestic violence were emerging as major public concerns. The organisation became a support system for women facing abuse and an important platform for challenging gender-based violence.

She subsequently took her work to rural Telangana through the Deccan Development Society, championing the rights of women farmers, particularly their ownership of land, traditional agricultural knowledge and participation in decision-making. Her work has focused on ensuring that women's equality translates into tangible rights, economic independence and leadership opportunities.

Dr Jemma J. Edassery -- Medicine and Healthcare

Popularly known as Dr Aquinas Edassery, Dr Jemma J. Edassery chose to continue serving underserved communities even after retiring from a long medical career and postgraduate training.

Moved by the lack of basic healthcare in remote tribal villages of Odisha's Kalahandi district, she shifted to Thuamul Rampur after retirement to make quality healthcare accessible to communities that often had to travel long distances to reach medical facilities.

She established the Swasthya Swaraj Society and developed a community-centred healthcare model that involves training local tribal residents as Swasthya Sathis, or frontline healthcare workers. The initiative integrates medical treatment with preventive healthcare, nutrition, health education and community participation.

Today, its programmes cover 79 villages in Thuamul Rampur, reaching approximately 14,000 people. Its tuberculosis programme reports a cure rate of 96%. The initiative has also created opportunities for young tribal women to become Community Health Practitioners, enabling them to serve their own communities while developing skills and leadership.

Dr Ganesh Baraiya -- Youth Icon

Dr Ganesh Baraiya's journey from a farming family in Gujarat to becoming a doctor is a story of perseverance against physical, financial and institutional barriers.

Hailing from Gorkhi village in Bhavnagar district, Baraiya was born into a family with eight children. Despite being three feet tall and having a 72% locomotor disability, he pursued his ambition of becoming a doctor.

After clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), he was initially denied admission by the Medical Council of India on the grounds of his height. He challenged the decision through a prolonged legal battle and secured a landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2019 that enabled him to pursue medical education.

He completed his MBBS at Government Medical College, Bhavnagar, in 2024. He now serves as a medical officer in Bhavnagar, focusing on healthcare for rural and underprivileged communities. His journey has become an inspiration for persons with disabilities aspiring to pursue careers in medicine and other professions.

Devendra Kumar Gupta -- Service and Mankind

Devendra Kumar Gupta is a grassroots social reformer, social entrepreneur and development-sector leader whose commitment to social service stems from his own experiences of poverty and vulnerability.

Born and raised in a slum in South Delhi, Gupta began working as a child labourer at around eight years of age, selling balloons to support himself. His early experiences exposed him to the hardships faced by children and families living on the margins of society.