From 'Waterman Of South' To Doctor Who Never Retired: Know The Nine Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 Recipients
The Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 recognise individuals for their contributions to rural development, women's empowerment, healthcare, science, education, journalism, arts and culture, and social service.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST|
Updated : November 16, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Vijayawada: The Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 were conferred on nine distinguished individuals in Vijayawada on Monday for their contributions to journalism, arts and culture, rural development and agriculture, science and technology, social service, women's empowerment, youth leadership, education and healthcare.
The awardees' outstanding work has made a difference to communities across the country. They are Podili Rajashekara Raju (Rural Development and Agriculture), V. Rukmini Rao (Women Achiever), Dr Jemma J. Edassery (Medicine and Healthcare), Dr Ganesh Baraiya (Youth Icon), Devendra Kumar Gupta (Service and Mankind), Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Arts and Culture), Arjun Arunachalam (Science and Technology), Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar (Education) and M. Suchitra (Journalism).
Here is a look at their journeys and contributions.
Podili Rajashekara Raju -- Rural Development and Agriculture
Popularly known as the 'Waterman of South Zone', Podili Rajashekara Raju is a water conservationist and rural development practitioner from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. For more than two decades, he has worked in drought-prone regions, focusing on watershed development, groundwater recharge, irrigation, drinking water security and sustainable livelihoods.
Born into a farming family, Raju witnessed the hardships caused by water scarcity among farmers and rural households from an early age. After initially working with non-governmental organisations on women's empowerment, self-help groups, skill development and community sustainability, he shifted his focus primarily to water conservation in 2005.
Since then, he has worked to create and rejuvenate water resources through watershed projects, check dams, farm ponds and rainwater harvesting structures, helping rural communities strengthen their water security and livelihoods.
V. Rukmini Rao -- Women Achiever
For decades, V. Rukmini Rao has worked to advance women's rights, challenge gender discrimination and secure dignity and independence for women facing social and economic inequalities.
Her journey began with a commitment to confronting the injustices faced by women, particularly in rural communities. In 1981, she co-founded the Saheli Resource Centre in Delhi, at a time when dowry deaths and domestic violence were emerging as major public concerns. The organisation became a support system for women facing abuse and an important platform for challenging gender-based violence.
She subsequently took her work to rural Telangana through the Deccan Development Society, championing the rights of women farmers, particularly their ownership of land, traditional agricultural knowledge and participation in decision-making. Her work has focused on ensuring that women's equality translates into tangible rights, economic independence and leadership opportunities.
Dr Jemma J. Edassery -- Medicine and Healthcare
Popularly known as Dr Aquinas Edassery, Dr Jemma J. Edassery chose to continue serving underserved communities even after retiring from a long medical career and postgraduate training.
Moved by the lack of basic healthcare in remote tribal villages of Odisha's Kalahandi district, she shifted to Thuamul Rampur after retirement to make quality healthcare accessible to communities that often had to travel long distances to reach medical facilities.
She established the Swasthya Swaraj Society and developed a community-centred healthcare model that involves training local tribal residents as Swasthya Sathis, or frontline healthcare workers. The initiative integrates medical treatment with preventive healthcare, nutrition, health education and community participation.
Today, its programmes cover 79 villages in Thuamul Rampur, reaching approximately 14,000 people. Its tuberculosis programme reports a cure rate of 96%. The initiative has also created opportunities for young tribal women to become Community Health Practitioners, enabling them to serve their own communities while developing skills and leadership.
Dr Ganesh Baraiya -- Youth Icon
Dr Ganesh Baraiya's journey from a farming family in Gujarat to becoming a doctor is a story of perseverance against physical, financial and institutional barriers.
Hailing from Gorkhi village in Bhavnagar district, Baraiya was born into a family with eight children. Despite being three feet tall and having a 72% locomotor disability, he pursued his ambition of becoming a doctor.
After clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), he was initially denied admission by the Medical Council of India on the grounds of his height. He challenged the decision through a prolonged legal battle and secured a landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2019 that enabled him to pursue medical education.
He completed his MBBS at Government Medical College, Bhavnagar, in 2024. He now serves as a medical officer in Bhavnagar, focusing on healthcare for rural and underprivileged communities. His journey has become an inspiration for persons with disabilities aspiring to pursue careers in medicine and other professions.
Devendra Kumar Gupta -- Service and Mankind
Devendra Kumar Gupta is a grassroots social reformer, social entrepreneur and development-sector leader whose commitment to social service stems from his own experiences of poverty and vulnerability.
Born and raised in a slum in South Delhi, Gupta began working as a child labourer at around eight years of age, selling balloons to support himself. His early experiences exposed him to the hardships faced by children and families living on the margins of society.
He transformed these experiences into a commitment to social change and went on to establish the Ladli Foundation Trust. The organisation works across several areas, including education, healthcare, women's empowerment, child protection, livelihood development, sanitation, gender equality and youth development.
Its interventions also address drug abuse and crime prevention, while seeking to overcome barriers that prevent women and girls from accessing education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and social security.
Vaikom Vijayalakshmi -- Arts and Culture
Vaikom Vijayalakshmi is a renowned playback singer, Carnatic musician and instrumentalist from Kerala, known for her distinctive voice and mastery of the Gayathri Veena, a unique single-string electrified instrument.
Born on October 7, 1981, in Vaikom, Kerala, Vijayalakshmi has a visual impairment. However, she developed a deep connection with music at a very young age and began demonstrating her musical abilities when she was around five years old.
Inspired particularly by legendary singer K.J. Yesudas, she learnt melodies largely through listening and developed an exceptional command over ragas and different musical forms. She subsequently established herself as a distinctive voice in South Indian cinema and classical music.
Her musical journey reflects perseverance, innovation and an enduring commitment to her art, while her performances on the Gayathri Veena have further distinguished her in the Indian music scene.
Arjun Arunachalam -- Science and Technology
Arjun Arunachalam is an Indian scientist, electrical engineer and medical technology entrepreneur working to make advanced diagnostic imaging more affordable and accessible.
He is the founder of Bengaluru-based Voxelgrids Innovations Pvt Ltd, which has developed an indigenous 1.5-Tesla magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner. His work seeks to reduce India's dependence on expensive imported medical imaging equipment and strengthen domestic capabilities in advanced healthcare technology.
After obtaining advanced degrees in electrical engineering in the United States and gaining research experience at GE Global Research in New York, Arunachalam returned to India to pursue the challenging task of developing an MRI system domestically.
Drawing on his expertise in medical imaging, electronics, engineering and image reconstruction, he founded Voxelgrids in 2017 with support from Social Alpha. The company has since contributed to efforts to develop and manufacture advanced medical imaging technology within the country.
M. Suchitra -- Journalism
M. Suchitra is an award-winning independent journalist, researcher and author from Kerala whose reporting has focused on ecology, climate change, environmental degradation, development policies, public health, social justice, gender and the rights of Adivasi and other marginalised communities.
Her field-based reporting across South India has examined how development and environmental policies affect communities, particularly Adivasis, Dalits, farmers, women and people dependent on natural resources.
One of her significant investigations documented maternal and infant mortality and malnutrition among Adivasi communities in Attappady, Kerala. Her reporting examined the links between malnutrition, poverty, inadequate healthcare infrastructure and maternal and infant deaths.
She has also extensively covered Adivasi land struggles and indigenous rights movements in Kerala, including the Nilpu Samaram (Standing Protest) associated with the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha and its demands for land rights and implementation of constitutional and legal protections.
Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar -- Education
Maitreyi Shrikant Jichkar is an education activist and social entrepreneur from Nagpur, Maharashtra, known for transforming neglected government schools into vibrant, child-friendly learning spaces.
She founded Zero Gravity and spearheaded The Happy School Project, an initiative that seeks to improve the learning environment in government schools, particularly those serving underprivileged children.
The project focuses on making school spaces more welcoming through colourful surroundings and child-friendly infrastructure, while encouraging youth volunteers and local communities to participate in improving public education.
By combining educational innovation with community involvement, Jichkar's work seeks to make learning more engaging and accessible for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
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