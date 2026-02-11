ETV Bharat / bharat

US Visa Application Turned Down Citing 'Weak Ties To India', Claims Gurugram CEO

A screenshot of the the photo posted by CEO from Gurugram shows an official letter from the United States Embassy in New Delhi. ( X@jasveer10 )

CEO Jasveer Singh posted on X that despite running a company in India, employing a local workforce, paying taxes, and building his entire professional life in the country over the past 13 years, it was still deemed "not enough proof that I'll return to India."

Gurugram: A CEO from Gurugram has claimed that his US visa application was turned down, with officials citing his "weak ties to India" as the reason for the refusal.

"I'm more committed to India than your process is to logic. Mr @USAmbIndia and team, if this is your bar, either your definition of intent is broken or your evaluation process needs serious review. Train your New Delhi consulate teams better. They check social media too now. A friend said next time, delete your tweets on the US and NRIs before the interview, and your visa gets approved," Singh wrote in his post.

Alongside his post, Singh shared an image that appears to be an official letter from the United States Embassy in New Delhi. The document states that he was found ineligible for a non-immigrant visa under the US immigration law, noting that he "was not able to demonstrate that your intended activities in the United States would be consistent with the classification of the non-immigrant visa for which you applied."

The letter also highlights that visa applicants must establish strong professional, financial, social, or family ties to their home country.

