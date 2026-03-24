Flames Die Out As LPG Shortage Brews Trouble For This Start Up In Kashmir
Since the war between Iran and US-Israel began on February 28, the trade has come to a halt by 97 percent.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST|
Updated : March 24, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Since morning, as establishments are resuming their work after Eid celebrations, a cloud kitchen service that delivers home-cooked food is still closed in Srinagar. From hospitals to hostels and corporates, the startup 'Aaw Tiffin' has been serving food to about 200 clients daily since it was set up seven years ago.
But its owner Rayees Ahmad Dar, who popularised home-delivered food, earning the moniker 'Kashmir's Tiffin Man', is sitting idle these days.
"We resumed operation after four days today," he told ETV Bharat. "But there is no availability of commercial gas cylinders in the market. I have been making calls to gas suppliers since this morning. But asked to call in the evening." His kitchen requires one cooking gas cylinder a day to cook meals.
But the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US in West Asia has hit Dar's establishment. The J&K administration has claimed availability of domestic cooking gas for a fortnight in the Valley with the central government invoking the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic cooking gas supply to households.
However, Iran's ongoing blockade at the Strait of Hormuz—a key shipping lane through which India imports 90 percent of LPG requirements —has spurred a shortage of cooking gas supplies particularly for commercial establishments such as hotels after the government cut their allocations.
Around 14 million barrels of crude oil pass through the narrow passage every day en route to markets around the world, according to UN Trade and Development . Of this, Asian countries receive the largest share accounting for 84 percent . More than 10 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is also shipped through the strait to countries across the world with Asia again taking the lion’s share at 83 per cent.
But since the war began on February 28, the trade has come to a halt by 97 percent, said the UNTAD with Iran allowing selected ships to transit through the strait. Of them, two Indian-flagged vessels Jag Vasant and Pine Gas carrying 92,600 tonnes of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) meant for cooking sailed through the strait on Monday. With them, four Indian flagged tankers have crossed the strategic chokepoint since the conflict began. They are expected to reach India by March 26.
Yet, the shortage persists. At Sher-e-Kashmir Agricultural University of Sciences (SKUAST), the varsity is working swiftly to ready its in-house online learning platform. The university with around 2000 boarders (of 6000 students) is planning to shut its six hostels, said SKUAST registrar Prof Azmat Alam Khan.
"The situation might worsen due to the shortage of cooking gas," he said. The university has written to the food and consumer affairs department meant for overseeing the essential commodities to put the varsity on 'priority' for supplying cooking gas.
"Our engineers are working to finish our own online learning platform instead of Zoom for running hybrid classes. Live classes will be broadcast to boarders at their places if the hostels are closed. And if need arises, we are devising a mechanism to shift regular classes to online mode," said Prof Alam.
Jagmohan Singh Raina, who heads All-India LPG Federation, said that commercial gas supply has completely stopped in the Valley. This is despite 80 percent of commercial establishments like hotels and the food industry dependent on the commercial gas supply.
"We are receiving numerous calls every day for gas and it triggers a headache offering explanations to all," said Raina. "We ask the government not to look at Kashmir through the lens of Mumbai or Delhi. Our hotels, hostels and even educational institutions are facing problems right now.They need to make some concessions here."
This includes removing the OTP for delivering cooking gas until panic and pressure subsides and instead the gas can be dispensed on vouchers.
At the Tiffin service, the shortage of fuel is driving the food menu. On Eid, when the sales were all time high for mutton based varieties across the region, they had trimmed their food menu by 90 percent.
On Social media, they announced serving selected 10 wazwan cuisine because of "limited gas supply" in their kitchen.
"Many cuisines require long gas flames. We were going crazy due to the shortage of gas on Eid. We dropped those orders and served limited customers to keep the kitchen running," he said. This, according to Dar, has hit their daily sales by 75 percent of Rs 20000.
A prominent wazwan outlet known for serving high-end clientele said they have been running their unit by paying an additional cost for cylinders "The supplies have dried up. Now, many charge extra bucks and we are paying for it. Else we have to shut our unit," he added.
Dar concedes that a commercial cylinder is sold at Rs 2500 or above against Rs 1800 previously but he does not find it sustainable for his start up.
“I sold my wife’s gold and got a loan from the bank to set up this kitchen. We have to return the monthly installments and workers salaries. So it is not affordable," he added.
Now, he feels compelled to use coal or firewood to keep the flame burning in the kitchen. "I saw a diesel stove but it might not be wise to rely on it in the current situation," he said. "Either we will have to use firewood or coal to keep running our unit."
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