ETV Bharat / bharat

Flames Die Out As LPG Shortage Brews Trouble For This Start Up In Kashmir

Srinagar: Since morning, as establishments are resuming their work after Eid celebrations, a cloud kitchen service that delivers home-cooked food is still closed in Srinagar. From hospitals to hostels and corporates, the startup 'Aaw Tiffin' has been serving food to about 200 clients daily since it was set up seven years ago.

But its owner Rayees Ahmad Dar, who popularised home-delivered food, earning the moniker 'Kashmir's Tiffin Man', is sitting idle these days.

Food delivery agents's motorcycles parked amid LPG shortage, in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

"We resumed operation after four days today," he told ETV Bharat. "But there is no availability of commercial gas cylinders in the market. I have been making calls to gas suppliers since this morning. But asked to call in the evening." His kitchen requires one cooking gas cylinder a day to cook meals.

But the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US in West Asia has hit Dar's establishment. The J&K administration has claimed availability of domestic cooking gas for a fortnight in the Valley with the central government invoking the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic cooking gas supply to households.

However, Iran's ongoing blockade at the Strait of Hormuz—a key shipping lane through which India imports 90 percent of LPG requirements —has spurred a shortage of cooking gas supplies particularly for commercial establishments such as hotels after the government cut their allocations.

A wood powered stove inside a kitchen in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Around 14 million barrels of crude oil pass through the narrow passage every day en route to markets around the world, according to UN Trade and Development . Of this, Asian countries receive the largest share accounting for 84 percent . More than 10 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is also shipped through the strait to countries across the world with Asia again taking the lion’s share at 83 per cent.

But since the war began on February 28, the trade has come to a halt by 97 percent, said the UNTAD with Iran allowing selected ships to transit through the strait. Of them, two Indian-flagged vessels Jag Vasant and Pine Gas carrying 92,600 tonnes of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) meant for cooking sailed through the strait on Monday. With them, four Indian flagged tankers have crossed the strategic chokepoint since the conflict began. They are expected to reach India by March 26.