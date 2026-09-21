ETV Bharat / bharat

Kishau Project Goes On Fast Track Amid Environmental And Displacement Concerns

File - Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil sign an MoU for the Kishau Multi-Purpose Project, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Shimla: The Kishau Dam project that was conceived 86 years ago is set to be on the fast track after the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between six beneficiary states.

The signing comes after a long-standing deadlock over financial liabilities and cost allocations. The beneficiary states include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, the opposition to the project continues with the stakeholders raising environmental concerns, displacement fears and submergence of biodiverse forests including fertile land.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claims that this project will benefit the state to the tune of Rs 600 crore annually. The project is expected to be completed in 96 months or eight years after it is approved by the Union Cabinet. This project was declared to be of national importance in 2008. With its completion, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand will receive water, while Himachal Pradesh will receive money.

Airing his concerns, former Deputy Mayor of Shimla Tikender Panwar said, "Himachal Pradesh's interests must be protected in the Kishau project. We must ensure that the displaced are rehabilitated and the ecological impact is minimized."

A view of the Tons River (ETV Bharat)

The dam is to be built on the Tons River, which is a tributary of the Yamuna. It flows along the border between Himachal and Uttarakhand. Kishau is a village on its banks. The project is named after this village. Interestingly, when Kishau village was found unsuitable for the construction of the dam that will now be built at Sambarkheda.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have formed a company called Kishau Corporation Limited for this purpose. The Central Water Commission (CWC) will also play a significant role in this effort.

This project dates back to the British era when it was conceived in 1940 when the highest ranking British official in United Punjab was Governor Sir Henry Duffield Crake, and Sir Sikandar Hayat Khan was the Chief Minister or Premier.

The first survey for this dam was conducted in 1944-45. In 1940, the prominent farmers’ leader Chaudhary Chhotu Ram wielded considerable influence and was the Revenue Minister in the provincial government. He also played a key role in the conception of the Kishau Dam.

After independence, the Uttar Pradesh government initiated the project in 1962, and the preliminary survey report was prepared in 1964. At that time, the idea was to construct the dam to a height of 235 meters. The first detailed project report (DPR) was prepared in 1965 and submitted to the CWC.

It should be noted that the CWC’s mandate is to study the geological aspects of the project. The Commission rejected the DPR due to the risk of earthquakes and geological complexities. The Commission recommended rock fill dams instead of gravity dams.

In 1970, the Uttar Pradesh government resumed the survey, and in 1978, a draft project for the rockfill dam was prepared. The CWC approved the rockfill dam project. Kishau village was found unsuitable for this project. Consequently, surrounding areas were considered. Atal, Sambarkheda and Morar villages were examined and ultimately, the decision was made to build a concrete gravity dam in Sambarkheda.

While the dam will now be built in the Sambarkheda area, the project remains the Kishau Dam Project. A new DPR was prepared in 1988 which was revised ten years later in 1998. The Yamuna Water Sharing Agreement signed in 1994 created new equations.

In 2000, the new state of Uttarakhand was born. Thereafter, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand became the most prominent stakeholders in the project. In 2010, the Central Electricity Authority's Technical Advisory Committee denied technical and financial approval due to unclear financial feasibility.