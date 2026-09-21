Kishau Project Goes On Fast Track Amid Environmental And Displacement Concerns
The beneficiary states include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan
Published : September 21, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Shimla: The Kishau Dam project that was conceived 86 years ago is set to be on the fast track after the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between six beneficiary states.
The signing comes after a long-standing deadlock over financial liabilities and cost allocations. The beneficiary states include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, the opposition to the project continues with the stakeholders raising environmental concerns, displacement fears and submergence of biodiverse forests including fertile land.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claims that this project will benefit the state to the tune of Rs 600 crore annually. The project is expected to be completed in 96 months or eight years after it is approved by the Union Cabinet. This project was declared to be of national importance in 2008. With its completion, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand will receive water, while Himachal Pradesh will receive money.
Airing his concerns, former Deputy Mayor of Shimla Tikender Panwar said, "Himachal Pradesh's interests must be protected in the Kishau project. We must ensure that the displaced are rehabilitated and the ecological impact is minimized."
The dam is to be built on the Tons River, which is a tributary of the Yamuna. It flows along the border between Himachal and Uttarakhand. Kishau is a village on its banks. The project is named after this village. Interestingly, when Kishau village was found unsuitable for the construction of the dam that will now be built at Sambarkheda.
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have formed a company called Kishau Corporation Limited for this purpose. The Central Water Commission (CWC) will also play a significant role in this effort.
This project dates back to the British era when it was conceived in 1940 when the highest ranking British official in United Punjab was Governor Sir Henry Duffield Crake, and Sir Sikandar Hayat Khan was the Chief Minister or Premier.
The first survey for this dam was conducted in 1944-45. In 1940, the prominent farmers’ leader Chaudhary Chhotu Ram wielded considerable influence and was the Revenue Minister in the provincial government. He also played a key role in the conception of the Kishau Dam.
After independence, the Uttar Pradesh government initiated the project in 1962, and the preliminary survey report was prepared in 1964. At that time, the idea was to construct the dam to a height of 235 meters. The first detailed project report (DPR) was prepared in 1965 and submitted to the CWC.
It should be noted that the CWC’s mandate is to study the geological aspects of the project. The Commission rejected the DPR due to the risk of earthquakes and geological complexities. The Commission recommended rock fill dams instead of gravity dams.
In 1970, the Uttar Pradesh government resumed the survey, and in 1978, a draft project for the rockfill dam was prepared. The CWC approved the rockfill dam project. Kishau village was found unsuitable for this project. Consequently, surrounding areas were considered. Atal, Sambarkheda and Morar villages were examined and ultimately, the decision was made to build a concrete gravity dam in Sambarkheda.
While the dam will now be built in the Sambarkheda area, the project remains the Kishau Dam Project. A new DPR was prepared in 1988 which was revised ten years later in 1998. The Yamuna Water Sharing Agreement signed in 1994 created new equations.
In 2000, the new state of Uttarakhand was born. Thereafter, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand became the most prominent stakeholders in the project. In 2010, the Central Electricity Authority's Technical Advisory Committee denied technical and financial approval due to unclear financial feasibility.
Then, the issue of the cost of irrigation, electricity and drinking water arose. In 2008, it was declared a project of national importance which meant that the Centre would now bear 90% of the project's water component cost that was approved in 2013.
In September 2014, Himachal and Uttarakhand were asked to form a joint corporation for which the two states signed a MoU in 2015 leading to the creation of Kishau Corporation Limited in 2017.
Although stalemate persisted over cost-sharing, the project's cost was estimated at Rs 11,500 crore in 2018 by the CWC. All obstacles have now been cleared and the MoU that has been signed will be approved in the Centre's cabinet meeting.
The dam will provide irrigation facilities, water and electricity to several states. However, thousands of people will suffer the consequences of displacement.
The Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) will build the project on behalf of Himachal Pradesh in which 1,498 hectares of land in the state will be submerged, displacing 2,092 people from eight villages. Similarly, approximately 1,452 hectares of land in Uttarakhand will also be submerged affecting 3,406 people from nine villages.
The land around the Tons River is highly fertile where ginger, garlic, peas, peaches and apples are grown. Around 82,000 trees will also be destroyed, and 2,438 hectares of forest land will be submerged. The Kishau Corporation Limited will have to plant more trees than those destroyed.
The signing of the MoU has led to the race to take credit between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Sukhu has been claiming that his government has protected the state's interests and the project will generate substantial annual revenue, the BJP leaders are attributing the development to the Centre.
Meanwhile, environmentalist Kulbhushan Upmanyu has underlined, “While such projects are crucial for the nation's progress, the government machinery doesn't take the issue of displacement seriously. The government should provide fertile land in exchange for the land being acquired."
The project is also facing opposition in the Vikasnagar and Kwanu areas of Uttarakhand, where it is expected that the open public hearings may lead to consensus on many issues.
The estimated cost of the project is not put at Rs 15,624 crore. The Dam will be 236 meters high and 680 meters long. Upon completion, the project will create a massive water lake spanning approximately 32 km.
In Himachal Pradesh, the Shillai area of Sirmaur district will be the most affected as villages in five panchayats of Balikoti, Kando, Dharwa, Chamra Mohrad and Siyasu will be displaced.
According to the last census (2011), the project will affect 632 joint families and 508 nuclear families. Additionally, more than 80,000 trees will have to be cut down. This project will impact approximately 40 revenue villages in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
According to HPPCL the project will generate 1379 million units of electricity. The area to be submerged by this project at 860 meters full reservoir level will be 1498 hectares. This will affect 2092 people in eight villages. In Uttarakhand, 3406 people in nine villages will be affected.
Upon completion, Haryana will receive 5.71 billion cubic litres of water, Uttar Pradesh 3.71 billion cubic litres, Rajasthan 1.119 billion cubic litres, Uttarakhand 0.311 billion cubic litres and Delhi 0.724 billion cubic litres. The dam will irrigate 97,000 hectares of land.
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