Kishau Project Deal Ends Decades-Long Deadlock, Six States Sign Pact To Boost Yamuna Water Availability
Dam on Tons River will store 1,562 million cubic metres of water, irrigate 97,000 hectares and generate 1,476 million units of hydropower, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major push to resolve the long-pending inter-state water disputes, six states of the Yamuna basin signed the agreement for the Kishau Multipurpose Project in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.
The agreement brings together Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, and is being projected by the Centre as a major milestone in cooperative federalism and water-resource management.
Six-State Consensus
Terming the agreement a “historic” development, Shah said its significance would become even greater once the project is completed. He said all six states would benefit from the project in one form or another and underlined that the most important aspect was their consensus to sign the agreement.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini signed the pact.
Shah credited the six chief ministers and Patil with playing a key role in reaching the formal agreement. He said the Centre and the six Yamuna basin states are committed to completing the project at the earliest.
Significantly, the agreement is particularly important because the Kishau project has remained pending for years amid technical, financial and inter-state issues. The development follows renewed efforts by the Centre and the states to settle differences over major water projects.
Five-Decade Dispute-Resolution Push
Shah said the Kishau agreement was the latest in a series of water-related disputes and projects that the Centre claimed had been resolved or advanced since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.
According to Shah, the dispute over the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project was resolved in August 2018, followed by the Shahpur Kandi Dam Project in the same month. In 2019, the dispute over the Renukaji Multipurpose Dam Project in the Upper Yamuna Basin was resolved.
The Ken-Betwa Link Project saw an agreement between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in 2021, while the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal River Link Scheme was advanced in 2024. A plan to transfer water from Hathnikund to the Yamuna through an underground pipeline was approved in February 2024.
Shah also cited the resolution of the rehabilitation issue involving families displaced by the Narmada project in July 2026 and the settlement of the Son Basin water-sharing dispute between Bihar and Jharkhand in August 2026.
Stating that the 2018-2026 period under Modi’s leadership would be remembered for resolving major water disputes, Shah said that discussions at Zonal Council meetings had helped lay the groundwork for several of these agreements.
Centre To Bear 90% Financial Burden
Shah said the Government of India has declared the Kishau Multipurpose Project a national project and will bear approximately 90 per cent of its financial burden.
“The remaining 10 per cent will be borne by the participating states in accordance with the 1994 agreement governing storage projects in the basin,” he said.
The financial arrangement is significant for Uttarakhand, which had raised concerns regarding the burden it would have to bear. Shah said the Centre had assured the Uttarakhand government that efforts would be made to accommodate its demands under various Central schemes and assist it in meeting the future financial burden.
232.6-Metre Dam On Tons River
The Kishau project envisages constructing a 232.6-metre-high concrete gravity dam on the River Tons, a major tributary of Yamuna River, along the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border.
According to the details shared by the Home Minister, the dam will have a storage capacity of 1,562 million cubic metres of water. The project is expected to provide irrigation to around 97,000 hectares of land and generate 1,476 million units of clean hydropower.
“The project is designed to serve multiple purposes - water storage, irrigation, hydropower generation and improved availability of water for downstream areas,” Shah said.
Shah highlighted that Delhi and the Yamuna could derive more benefits from the additional water availability.
Yamuna River At Centre Of Concern
Shah said that when the Yamuna’s water was originally divided among the states, policymakers committed a serious lapse by failing to account for the river's environmental flow. According to him, the available water was distributed among the states without adequately leaving water for the river itself.
Shah said the Kishau agreement would bring 25 per cent of the water into the system and argued that this would be highly beneficial for both Delhi and the Yamuna.
Shah linked the Kishau project directly with the Centre's efforts to clean the Yamuna in Delhi. He said that since Rekha Gupta became Delhi Chief Minister, work to clean the river has continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
He emphasised the interconnected nature of the Yamuna and Ganga, noting that the Yamuna eventually joins the Ganga at Prayagraj. “The objective of a clean Ganga cannot be fully achieved without cleaning the Yamuna,” he said.
Team India Approach To Water Disputes
The Centre is presenting the agreement as an example of its “Team India” approach, with Shah invoking the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.” Successful conclusion of the agreement demonstrated that states with different interests could work together when there was a common objective, Shah said.
Shah also credited the Ministry of Jal Shakti for taking forward the negotiations after the states reached an understanding. He said Patil had taken personal responsibility for resolving long-pending disputes after assuming charge of the Ministry and had worked at different levels to bring the states together.
According to Shah, the origins of the present arrangement can be traced to an agreement reached on May 12, 1994, under which separate pacts were to be made for individual storage projects in the Yamuna basin.
The Home Minister said this framework eventually enabled the Kishau project to move forward. The resolution of differences over the Lakhwar and Renukaji projects in 2019 provided further momentum.
It is worth mentioning that the formal agreement on Kishau was reached on June 16 this year, after which the Ministry of Jal Shakti worked with the states on the technical and economic aspects and addressed their respective concerns.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Archana Varma and chief secretaries of the six states were also present during the signing ceremony.
Also Read