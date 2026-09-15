ETV Bharat / bharat

Kishau Project Deal Ends Decades-Long Deadlock, Six States Sign Pact To Boost Yamuna Water Availability

CMs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi sign MOU for construction of Kishau Multipurpose Project in New Delhi ( Special Arrangement )

New Delhi: In a major push to resolve the long-pending inter-state water disputes, six states of the Yamuna basin signed the agreement for the Kishau Multipurpose Project in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

The agreement brings together Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, and is being projected by the Centre as a major milestone in cooperative federalism and water-resource management.

Six-State Consensus

Terming the agreement a “historic” development, Shah said its significance would become even greater once the project is completed. He said all six states would benefit from the project in one form or another and underlined that the most important aspect was their consensus to sign the agreement.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini signed the pact.

Shah credited the six chief ministers and Patil with playing a key role in reaching the formal agreement. He said the Centre and the six Yamuna basin states are committed to completing the project at the earliest.

Significantly, the agreement is particularly important because the Kishau project has remained pending for years amid technical, financial and inter-state issues. The development follows renewed efforts by the Centre and the states to settle differences over major water projects.

Five-Decade Dispute-Resolution Push

Shah said the Kishau agreement was the latest in a series of water-related disputes and projects that the Centre claimed had been resolved or advanced since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

According to Shah, the dispute over the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project was resolved in August 2018, followed by the Shahpur Kandi Dam Project in the same month. In 2019, the dispute over the Renukaji Multipurpose Dam Project in the Upper Yamuna Basin was resolved.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project saw an agreement between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in 2021, while the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal River Link Scheme was advanced in 2024. A plan to transfer water from Hathnikund to the Yamuna through an underground pipeline was approved in February 2024.

Shah also cited the resolution of the rehabilitation issue involving families displaced by the Narmada project in July 2026 and the settlement of the Son Basin water-sharing dispute between Bihar and Jharkhand in August 2026.

Stating that the 2018-2026 period under Modi’s leadership would be remembered for resolving major water disputes, Shah said that discussions at Zonal Council meetings had helped lay the groundwork for several of these agreements.

Centre To Bear 90% Financial Burden

Shah said the Government of India has declared the Kishau Multipurpose Project a national project and will bear approximately 90 per cent of its financial burden.

“The remaining 10 per cent will be borne by the participating states in accordance with the 1994 agreement governing storage projects in the basin,” he said.

The financial arrangement is significant for Uttarakhand, which had raised concerns regarding the burden it would have to bear. Shah said the Centre had assured the Uttarakhand government that efforts would be made to accommodate its demands under various Central schemes and assist it in meeting the future financial burden.