Kirtida Mekani, Singapore’s 'Tree Lady' From Karnataka, Dies At 66

Singapore: Kirtida Mekani, who came from Karnataka and became one of Singapore’s most influential champions of environmental sustainability, community service and cultural heritage, has passed away after suffering a massive heart attack at home. She was 66.

A recipient of the President’s Award for environmental work and an inductee of the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame in 2024, Mekani’s legacy is woven into the island’s green spaces, community gardens, educational institutions and cultural landmarks, reported online tabloid Tabla.

The sudden passing off “Tree Lady”, as she was affectionately called, on January 19 has left a profound void in Singapore’s environment, arts, and civic communities – circles she shaped quietly yet decisively for more than three decades.

Mekani’s lifelong love for nature began in childhood on her family’s farm in Karnataka. A simple yet transformative moment – discovering how a “smelly” compost pit turned into fertile soil – opened her eyes to nature’s regenerative power.

That early lesson stayed with her, shaping a philosophy that nature, if understood and respected, could teach humanity how to live sustainably.

When she moved to Singapore with her husband Bharat Mekani in 1990, she was immediately struck by the greenery along the drive from the Changi Airport. That image, she often recalled, planted a seed that would later blossom into one of Singapore’s most successful citizen-led environmental initiatives.

In 1993, Mekani became the founding executive director of the Singapore Environment Council, where she spent four years designing and implementing more than 50 environmental protection and education programmes for schools, businesses, and communities.

Even after stepping down, she remained deeply involved in grassroots environmental education, mentoring young leaders, and advising organisations.

Her proudest achievement was the Plant-A-Tree Programme, launched in 2007 in partnership with Singapore’s National Parks Board under the Garden City Fund here.

The idea initially faced scepticism, with doubts over whether the public would participate. Mekani persisted – convinced Singaporeans would respond if given the chance to connect personally with nature. She was right.