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'Not A Single Person Was Harmed': Kiren Rijiju Defends Law Enforcement's Handling Of Gen Z Protest

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks to media on BJP announcing its new national office-bearers' team, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday defended both the Bihar and Delhi governments, as well as law enforcement's handling of widespread student demonstrations, asserting that security forces managed massive crowds without causing casualties or severe injuries.

Speaking to ANI regarding recent student protests over exam irregularities and paper leaks in Bihar and New Delhi, Rijiju praised the police and administration while drawing a sharp contrast with historic protest responses under Congress-led governments.

Rijiju rejected allegations of police overreach, emphasising that despite thousands of demonstrators and the infiltration of political agitators, no protester suffered serious injuries or fatal harm.

Kiren Rijiju Defends Law Enforcement's Handling Of Gen Z Protest (ANI)

"Not a single person was harmed; not a single person suffered a broken bone. Not even one protester is in the hospital with a serious injury. Consider the scale of this movement: thousands turned up, and so many criminals infiltrated under the guise of students," he said.

Rijiju emphasised that despite thousands turning up, including what he termed political agitators from the Aam Aadmi Party, Bhim Army, Samajwadi Party, and "dafli-playing agitators," the Delhi Police used minimal force. Force was applied only when demonstrators forcibly attempted to break barricades to march toward Parliament.

"Furthermore, more than half the people, whether from the Aam Aadmi Party, the dafli-playing agitators, the Bhim Army, or the Samajwadi Party, came and incited others to violence; yet, not a single casualty occurred," he said.

The Minister accused past Congress administrations of using lethal force during public unrest, citing historical incidents such as the Telangana statehood movement and the Emergency era.

"If such a movement had taken place during the Congress era, and many did, resulting in thousands of deaths, one should praise the Delhi police and the administration for handling such a massive protest without allowing even a single serious injury. Thousands actually died from gunfire during the Congress era," Rijiju said.