Kiren Rijiju Backs BJP Women MPs' Complaint, Accuses Congress Of Breaching House Norms

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday backed the complaint filed by BJP women MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Congress MPs crossed parliamentary limits. Speaking to the reporters, Rijiju said, "The BJP MPs, especially the women MPs, have lodged a strong complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker against the behaviour of the Congress MPs.

The Congress MPs crossed over to the Treasury side. They crossed the bench where the Prime Minister sits, and they went beyond towards the Treasury side, and they almost laid the siege of the entire area," Rijiju said that BJP women MPs were "very agitated" by the conduct after Congress MPs crossed over to the Treasury side.

"We had to control our BJP NDA MPs. BJP women MPs were very agitated at this behaviour of the Congress MPs. We stopped our MPs from physical confrontation. Then these MPs went to the Speaker's Chamber and threatened the Speaker. The BJP women MPs have lodged a complaint. Let us see how the Speaker takes action and the steps he takes forward," he said.