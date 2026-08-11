'Rahul Gandhi Cannot Run Away From Discussion': Kiren Rijiju Asks LoP To Face Amit Shah In Parliament
Rijiju said that since Amit Shah is now prepared to answer the questions in detail, Rahul Gandhi should remain present and participate in the discussion.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST|
Updated : August 11, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, saying he cannot "run away" from Parliament now that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to respond to the questions raised by him.
Rijiju's remarks came as the government attempts to break the deadlock that has affected proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session owing to ruckus by Opposition over the recent students' protests and the police action against demonstrators near Jantar Mantar. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with Rijiju confirming that Home Minister Amit Shah would respond to the issues raised by the Opposition.
राहुल गांधी चर्चा से भाग नहीं सकते, आपको गृह मंत्री जी का सामना करना होगा।— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 11, 2026
Rahul Gandhi demanded a response from Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for days. Now that the Home Minister is ready to answer every point in detail, he must not run away.#राहुल_भागना_नहीं #BhagoMat pic.twitter.com/OSvCMeWDrv
In a post on social media, Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi had been demanding a response from Amit Shah for several days. Since Amit Shah is now prepared to answer to the questions in detail, Gandhi should remain present and participate in the discussion, he added.
"Rahul Gandhi demanded a response from Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for days. Now that the Home Minister is ready to answer every point in detail, he must not run away," Rijiju said.
The Union Minister further added that he has repeatedly asked Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha to face Shah directly in Parliament and raise all the issues he wanted answers to on the floor of the House.
Meanwhile, Opposition party floor leaders will hold a meeting at 10 AM at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha in Parliament to discuss and chalk out their strategy for the proceedings of the House.
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