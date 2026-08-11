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'Rahul Gandhi Cannot Run Away From Discussion': Kiren Rijiju Asks LoP To Face Amit Shah In Parliament

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, saying he cannot "run away" from Parliament now that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to respond to the questions raised by him.

Rijiju's remarks came as the government attempts to break the deadlock that has affected proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session owing to ruckus by Opposition over the recent students' protests and the police action against demonstrators near Jantar Mantar. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with Rijiju confirming that Home Minister Amit Shah would respond to the issues raised by the Opposition.

In a post on social media, Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi had been demanding a response from Amit Shah for several days. Since Amit Shah is now prepared to answer to the questions in detail, Gandhi should remain present and participate in the discussion, he added.