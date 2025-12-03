ETV Bharat / bharat

'Begin by Fixing System And Clean Air Will Follow': Kiran Bedi Pitches 5 Reforms For Pollution Fight

New Delhi: Former IPS officer and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday called for basic but major institutional reforms to tackle India's air pollution, saying the crisis "won't respond to half-measures" and requires institutions with "authority, clarity and staying power". In a blog titled "Five Reforms India Needs for Clean Air", Bedi said the country must move from firefighting to systemic change.

"Fix the system and the air will follow. India deserves institutions strong enough to deliver the most basic public good: breathable air," Bedi said. She said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) needs "leadership with real authority". Bedi said that the commission is led by a retired official who, while experienced, lack the administrative leverage and political heft essential to move ministries and influence budgets.

She wrote that "a serving secretary-level officer can coordinate across states, bargain with chief secretaries and push execution at the speed the crisis requires". Bedi urged integration of CAQM into the Environment Ministry, saying the body currently operates beside the ministry rather than within it.

"To have impact, it must become MoEFCC's operational engine, working daily with agriculture, power, transport, industry and urban development," she wrote, and added that clean air must be "a core function of governance, not a peripheral report-writing body".

She also proposed creation of a five-year "Clean Air Mission Fund" to provide stable, multi-year financing for monitoring networks, enforcement teams, district clean-air cells, scientific modelling and public-health communication.

"Stable financing is what turns vision into outcomes," Bedi wrote. On enforcement, she said a regulator needs its own team and asked that the CAQM build its own enforcement wing.